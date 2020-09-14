Ian Flynn Writes the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-Speed-Ia

Starting with the Legend Of Zelda over-sized reference books, Dark Horse Comics has set up quite the cottage industry in high-end gaming bible for all manner of franchises and format. And for 2021, for Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, he will be the latest gaming figure to feature, a new full-colour hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue blur's video game appearances in Dark Horse Books' upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia, arriving June 2021.

Ian Flynn, also known by his Internet brand, the BumbleKing, is currently the head writer for the IDW Publishing Sonic comic series. Flynn was previously chief writer for the Archie Comics' Sonic the Hedgehog comic series and its various spin-offs from Sonic #160 in 2006, and lasted until the comics' cancellation in 2017. He has also written a couple of episodes for the second season of Sonic Boom, and a number of stories for the Sonic video game series and its spin-offs. So he's rather suited for this kind of gigantic tome and you never know, it may even reference all those comic books he has written in that time.

Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary with a full-color hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster's video game appearances! Dive deep into the extensive lore and exhaustive detail of each game in Sonic's ever-expanding universe–from the beloved SEGA Genesis to the most bleeding-edge video game consoles. This tome leaves no stone unturned, showcasing in-depth looks at the characters, settings, and stories from each exciting installment! Dark Horse Books and SEGA present the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-Speed-ia–a must-have volume for any fan of Sonic, young or old!

Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is published by Dark Horse on June 1st 2021 and is available for pre-order now through Amazon.