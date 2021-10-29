Icon & Rocket Season One #4 Preview: No Mommy Issues

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Next up is Icon & Rocket Season One #4, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And in this preview, we see that the titular characters' antics has caused trouble for Rocket's momma! Hopefully, it's nothing a little super violence can't solve, because everyone knows if you're gonna kill off a character's momma, you're supposed to do it in the first issue as part of the origin story so they can grow up to have major mommy issues! Check out the preview below.

ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC118

0821DC119 – ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #4 (OF 6) CVR B DOUG BRAITHWAITE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke

At this point, it feels like there's nobody on Earth who isn't hunting for Icon and Rocket—and as powerful as they may be, there's always a way to get to someone's friends or family. Does Icon even have the strength to put the forces they've unleashed back in the bottle? And more crucially, does he want to?

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

