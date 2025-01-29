Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: G.Willow Wilson, The Hunger And The Dusk

IDW Cancels Issues Of The Hunger & The Dusk, Switches To Graphic Novel

IDW cancels the remaining issues of The Hunger And The Dusk, by G Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose, will collect them in a graphic novel

Article Summary IDW cancels remaining issues of The Hunger and the Dusk, switches to a graphic novel release.

G. Willow Wilson's Eisner-nominated fantasy romance series faces unforeseen production delays.

Graphic novel release to include issues 4, 5, and 6, completing Book Two's story arc.

Readers can anticipate the collected edition release as soon as creation is complete.

The Hunger And The Dusk is a political fantasy romance of a comic book by G Willow Wilson, who got an Eisner nomination for it, and Chris Wildgoose. First published by IDW in 2023, it tells a story in a world where only humans and orcs remain, fighting over the remains of a dying world. But they are forced into an alliance against the ancient race of the Vangol, who arrive from across the sea. Orc overlord Troth Icemane sends his cousin Tara to fight with the army commander Callum Battlechild. And after a lot of infighting, the inevitable happens. Last year, the creative team returned with The Hunger And The Dusk Book Two, which saw issues 1, 2 and 3 published in July, August and October last year. The delayed issue 4 was intended to be published next month, but that will no longer be happening. Bleeding Cool understood that all orders for issues 4, 5 and 6 have been cancelled and that the only way to read them would be in the upcoming collection of Book Two.

IDW has confirmed the news to Bleeding Cool tonight, telling me, "Thank you for reaching out for more information about The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two. We had initially planned to release the fourth issue in December, but due to unforeseen delays in the book's production, we were unable to proceed with the publication of issues 4, 5, and 6 as individual comics. To ensure that the story can be enjoyed in its entirety, we have decided to include these issues in the collected trade edition of Book Two, which will be released as they are completed and turned in. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our readers and are committed to delivering a compelling continuation of the series." Bleeding Cool runs the intended solicitations for the three issues below;

HUNGER & DUSK BOOK TWO #4 (MR)

IDW

SEP241265

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Chris Wildgoose

Lovesick, travel weary, and more certain than ever that he's completely out of his depth, Cal reaches the Icemane camp to make amends for the broken alliance. Will his reunion with Tara be everything he's hoped, or are her wounds too deep to mend? He'll need to get through Troth to find out, and with other unwelcome visitors clawing at the gates, it may be too late for everyone.In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99 HUNGER & DUSK BOOK TWO #5 (MR)

IDW

OCT241174

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Chris Wildgoose

In the penultimate issue, Cal and Tara are finally reunited. It should be a time of joy for these young lovers, but the journey to Tara wasn't an easy one and Cal is on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Troth receives news that could change everything about the war with the Vangol, as long as the humans and orcs are still willing to work together. The question remains: Will Cal live long enough to stand alongside Tara and lead the final charge against their enemies?In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99 HUNGER & DUSK BOOK TWO #6 (MR)

IDW

JAN251225

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Chris Wildgoose

In the penultimate issue, Cal and Tara are finally reunited. It should be a time of joy for these young lovers, but the journey to Tara wasn't an easy one and Cal is on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Troth receives news that could change everything about the war with the Vangol, as long as the humans and orcs are still willing to work together. The question remains: Will Cal live long enough to stand alongside Tara and lead the final charge against their enemies?In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!