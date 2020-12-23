IDW Full Solicitations For March 2021 With Godzilla, Disney & GI Joe

And now it's time for the IDW Publishing March 2021 solicitations, with new Godzilla, a new Disney OGN with the classic characters, and all the Transformers, GI Joe, My Little Pony, Star Wars, Star Trek and more.

GODZILLA UNNATURAL DISASTERS TP

(W) Chris Mowry, Ulises Farinas

The King of the Monsters is back in this compendium collecting three series: Legends, In Hell, and Rage Across Time!

In a world where monsters roam freely, some stories have been lost to time… until NOW! In Legends, the kaiju of Godzilla's fearsome rogues' gallery get the spotlight. Featuring Anguirus, Rodan, Titanosaurus, Hedorah, and Kumonga!

Then, meet Godzilla's greatest adversary of all time-the impossible tortures of Hell! It's a monster battle that takes you through the depths of the underworld.

Move over dinosaurs… monsters used to rule the planet! In Rage Across Time, travel to different time periods to examine the origin of myths that fueled nightmares: Feudal Japan, ancient Greece, medieval England, and classic Rome!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $29.99

DISNEYS DOORWAYS TO DANGER GN

(W) Tom Angleberger (A/CA) Jeff Harvey

From the bestselling author of The Strange Case of Origami Yoda comes an original graphic novel adventure featuring all of your favorite Disney characters!

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Uncle Scrooge, and all their friends are contestants on a reality TV game show called Doorways to Danger! As they scramble to be the first to collect the magical keys that lead them to their prizes, their grinning game show host might have plans of his own! And what are Pete and Trudy up to?!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $12.99

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN TP

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Drew Zucker

The fan-favorite all-ages comic fantasy continues with book two! Once, a little tin slave with a clock for a heart broke all the rules-he found love, took a name, and escaped his masters to go on an epic journey to save his beloved. Along the way, he met strange allies and terrifying enemies and, ultimately, though his adventure didn't turn out as planned, he returned to his people and led them to freedom.

The freedom that Canto won so desperately is in danger, as he discovers his people's clocks will stop unless they return to captivity. He and his friends Falco, Rikta, and Veratta embark on a new adventure to save the lives of all their people. On their quest, they'll encounter old friends, relentless monsters, and the village of the mysterious Hollow Men. Will Canto and his friends lift the curse and save their people before time runs out? Collects Canto II issues #1-5 plus the Clockwork Fairies one-shot.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

CHAINED TO THE GRAVE #2 (OF 5) CVR A SHERRON (RES)

(W) Brian Level, Andrew Eschenbach (A/CA) Kate Sherron

Outlaw Roy Mason has come back from the dead, chained to the headstone that marked his grave. On the trail of buried gold and hunted by a Big Bad, Roy struggles to hold his family-and his body-together.

Writers Brian Level & Andrew Eschenbach (Darth Vader, Thanos, Deadpool) and artist Kate Sherron (Invader Zim, The Amazing World of Gumball) bring you a tale of intrigue, murder, magic, and the good ol' wild, wild west!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) Ryan Dunlavey

In this issue: ANIME! ANIME! ANIME! How Japan conquered the world with a multipronged assault of giant robots, psychic bikers, and sailor moons! But Japan's greatest animator, Hayao Miyazaki rejects fantasies of power-and teaches everyone how to appreciate the power of fantasy! Also: Everyone remembers the smash-hit Pixar Image Computer that was in every household throughout the 1980s, right? No? Oh, right. It was a huge failure. But maybe you heard of the ground-breaking animation studio it spawned instead?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CRIME COMICS CONFIDENTIAL TP

(W) Various (A) John Buscema, Alex Toth, Gene Colan, Bernie Krigstein, Reed Crandall, Everett Raymond Kinstler, VARIOUS

Relive the days when gangsters ruled the streets in this gripping collection of notorious vintage pre-Code crime comics!

True life criminals Al Capone, Legs Diamond, Pretty Boy Floyd, Dutch Schultz, Lucky Luciano, and John Dillinger are featured alongside colorful pulp fiction characters with rods ablaze. These mobsters flaunted their sexy gun molls and ill-gotten gains of big cars and fancy suits, living outside the law until getting their just desserts in the end.

Features masterful creators Charles Biro, Dick Briefer, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Jack Cole, Reed Crandall, Fred Guardineer, Everett Raymond Kinstler, Bernie Krigstein, Mort Meskin, Bob Powell, John Prentice, Mike Sekowsky, Leonard Starr, Marvin Stein, Alex Toth, and many others. These Senate-investigated stories are fully restored-over 20 full comic stories in all!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $39.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FELLS FIVE TP

(W) John Rogers (A) Denis Medri, Horacio Domingues, Juanan, Guido Guidi, Vicente Alcazar, Nacho Arranz, Andres Ponce (A/CA) Andrea Di Vito

Expand on your gaming experience with this graphic novel that includes three Game Adventures featuring the characters of Fell's Five!

Join Adric Fell, the halfling Bree Three-Hands, the dwarf Khal Khalundurrin, the tiefling Tisha Swornheart, and the elf Varis in a tale of high adventure and deep secrets. Adric Fell leads a band of wayward heroes in a world where civilization has been reduced to a few scattered points of light amid a rising tide of shadows.

Plus, play as the heroes of the book in three Game Adventures created for this series, replicating pivotal scenes in the story as roleplaying game encounters. You can use these as the foundation for a longer adventure of your own creation, or you can simply play them as a short excursion!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $39.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Andrew Griffith

"Murder by Assassination" Part 1! A brand new arc… and a brand new character! In the aftermath of the chaotic events of "SNAKE HUNT" (issues #266-275), the JOEs are in a tough spot with the brass in Washington, D.C. Called to testify before a confidential sub-committee intent on investigating the off-the-books mission, a small group of JOEs find themselves embroiled in an entirely different kind of investigation… the murder/mystery kind! Help our heroes search for clues, alongside Living Legend Larry Hama, superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), as well as a brand-new JOE, whose origin is seen here for the first time ever-codename: SHERLOCK!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO SERPENTOR UNCOILED

(W) Larry Hama (A) Rod Whigham (CA) S. L. Gallant

Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #49 and #50! From the prolific imagination of Living Legend Larry Hama, and featuring the origin of fan-favorite villain Serpentor, "Serpentor Uncoiled" is a must-have for long-time collectors and new fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by superstar G.I. Joe artist SL Gallant!

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Sweeney Boo

A brand-new arc begins here! Fresh off her ClikClok adventures, Carol is enjoying some relaxing time in the city-but wait, are things getting a little too predictable? Weren't those the goons she was fighting yesterday? And why is Chewie t-posing?!

It's time to level up with more Marvel Action adventures!

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #4 (OF 5) CVR A SOUVANNY

(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A/CA) Lanna Souvanny

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! In this issue: Miles Morales picks up the mantle of Spider-Man after his own spider bite. Then, an experiment gives Rhino superhuman strength that he immediately uses for evil!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 2021 ANNUAL CVR A BRIANNA

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Brianna Garcia

Twilight Sparkle's mission to find friendship in all corners of Equestria has taken Rarity, Mage Meadowbrook,Maud, and Big McIntosh to the Kingdom of the Diamond Dogs! But instead of friendship, they find a feud! Can they figure out how to fix the fractured bond between six sisters?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $5.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #96 CVR A FLEECS

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Tony Fleecs

Season 10 continues here!

Twilight Sparkle has sent our favorite fillies on a journey of outreach all over Equestria! But when Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Trixie, Discord, and Capper visit Abyssinia, their trip turns sour fast-they weren't supposed to end up in jail! Good thing Capper's old friends are pretty good cat burglars…

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC SEASON 10 TP VOL 01

(W) Jeremy Whitley, Mary Kenney (A) Andy Price, Trish Forstner (CA) Brenda Hickey

Season 10 of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic begins here! Explore new worlds and go on new adventures with your favorite fillies in these graphic novels that continue the beloved animated series.

Twilight's first act as ruler of Equestria is to recruit her friends to explore mysterious-and potentially dangerous-areas of the land. She sends Applejack, Zecora, Rockhoof, and Tempest to Zecora's home country where they learn exciting, surprising information about her. But sometimes friendship can be hard work, and that's what Zecora is discovering as she reunites with Marini, Dust Devil, Cactus Rose, Medley Brook, and Crystal. Plus, an adventure to find the home of the mysterious Grootslang! Collects issues #89-93 of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $17.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #39 CVR A ABBY BULMER

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Abby Bulmer

Report: Test subjects S, A, and T are responding very well to experiments. Proceeding to phase three.

Sonic, Amy, and Tails are still stuck in Eggman's evil tower and being subjected to his increasingly crazy tests. It doesn't help that Tangle and Belle have unknowingly begun controlling the tower and are making it impossible for their friends to escape! Everyone's limits are pushed as they try to make it out in time in "Test Run," part three!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG IDW COLLECTION HC VOL 01

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Jennifer Hernandez (A/CA) Evan Stanley

Oversized hardcover editions of the celebrated Sonic the Hedgehog comics, including the ongoing series, annuals, and mini-series, all presented in recommended reading order. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want!

ON YOUR MARKS. GET SET. GO! The adventure begins here as Sonic races to protect the world from bad guys old and new! In the aftermath of his latest battle with Dr. Eggman, rogue robots are on the loose and new foes are on the rise. But where is the evil doctor and what secrets will Sonic discover during his search? One thing's for sure: he'll need plenty of help from Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and new allies Tangle the Lemur and Whisper the Wolf. Plus, he'll have to deal with a little competition-from his old frenemy Shadow the Hedgehog! It's an epic storyline Sonic fans can't miss, so don't get left in the dust. Gotta go fast!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $59.99

SEA OF SORROWS #5 (OF 5) CORMACK CVR

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Alex Cormack

The Vagabond erupts in chaos as the Siren makes her final move. The only question remaining is who will be the last to go-and Nick is forced to make a decision more grave and harrowing than anything he encountered in the war. Will he survive, or finally find the peace he's sought after in death? Find out in the exciting conclusion to SEA OF SORROWS!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #7 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

(W) Sam Maggs, Landry Quinn Walker (A) Liana Kangas, Nick Brokenshire (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The Empire has been defeated, but that doesn't mean that the adventures are over for Luke and Leia, who find themselves in a tricky situation that they have to work together to get out of! Plus, the Crimson Corsair and his band of pirates make their Star Wars Adventures debut!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #2

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A/CA) Harvey Tolibao

Flaming destruction has come to Trymant IV! Childhood best friends Zeen and Krix try to find safety, while Yoda's Padawans, Lula, Farzal, and Qort are trying to evacuate the citizens, but the Nihil ship won't let anyone onboard. And when a massive battle breaks out, Krix and Zeen get torn apart!

Writer Daniel JosÃ© Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TMNT ONGOING #115 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

It's the biggest battle of the year as Bebop and Rocksteady take on Tokka and Rahzar! Meanwhile, Jennika needs to finish forming her band if the future is to be saved. Who she picks as lead singer will surprise you!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TMNT BEST OF MICHELANGELO

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Cowabunga! It's time for everyone's favorite party Turtle: Michelangelo! Spanning decades and publishers, this huge collection features the best stories focusing on the nunchuck ninja!

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99

TMNT JENNIKA II #5 (OF 6) CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Ronda Pattison (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

After rescuing the son of a crime boss, Jennika finds herself with an impossible task: train a new generation of assassins or she, and the boy, will face deadly consequences. Will Jennika be able to escape her past when others will stop at nothing to bring it back?

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT #1

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

TMNT: The Last Ronin was one of the biggest books of 2020 and now it returns with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this instant classic! Featuring never-before seen layouts from Eastman, story notes that date back decades, character designs, script pages and more, this is a must have for any TMNT fan who wants to discover the story behind the story!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $10.99

LOCKE & KEY KEYHOUSE COMPENDIUM HC (RES)

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The stories that inspired the Netflix series! All six volumes of the critically acclaimed Locke & Key series are now available in one massive compendium featuring an all-new Introduction by series co-creator, Joe Hill.

Named a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, Locke & Key tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil. Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times-bestselling author Joe Hill (The Fireman, Heart-Shaped Box, NOS4A2) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder-with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodriguez-that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $125.00

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #2 CVR A JOSH BURCHAM

(W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Josh Burcham

Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, and the Predacons, led by Megatron, have crashed on a strange new world and they are not alone. To survive the planet, much less each other, they'll have to explore their surroundings and their new bestial alt-modes in search of an advantage. The Beast Wars begin here!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #29 CVR A MALKOVA

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Anna Malkova

"War World: Titans"! Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron wants. It's a battle for control of the Forge as the Autobots and the Decepticons come face-to-face in battle for the first time!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who's really hunting who?

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #18

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

Tengu War! Part 3 (of 3): The feral Guhin Tengu have invaded the Western Peak, and Usagi has joined Sojobo and his Tengu clan in resisting the attackers. The battle is ferocious, and they seem evenly matched, but there is one among the allies who bears a grudge against Usagi.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RIVERS GN

IDW – TOP SHELF

(W) David Gaffney (A/CA) Dan Berry

Three ordinary weirdos, one recurring dream. The acclaimed minds behind The Three Rooms in Valerie's Head return with a whimsical and ambitious portrait of human connection in the age of digital fragmentation.

You meet the strangest people on the internet.

Gideon is a lonely I.T. developer, obsessed by a comic book from childhood called Revenge of the Ghoulors, and secretly in love with his co-worker Lisa. Heidi works at home in her pyjamas, makes a lot of soup, and wishes she had time for friends. Peter is a 56-year-old divorcee who delivers classic cars, has a built-in toaster, and thinks a lot about the past.

These three people seem unconnected, yet they share something-they each have the same recurring dream. And when a new web service is introduced that helps people share their dreams, what will happen when the three of them find out about each other? Just what is it that links these three lonely souls?

Nimbly weaving together multiple storylines (including extracts from Gideon's comic book, Revenge of the Ghoulors), Dan Berry and David Gaffney present Rivers: a quirky examination of how events from the past can bind people together forever, and a surprising reunion between people who've never met.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

LOCKE & KEY SHADOW OF DOUBT GAME (RES)

Based on IDW's best-selling graphic novels created by Joe Hill and Gabe Rodriguez, as well as the hit Netflix series, Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt invites 3-6 players to unlock the mysteries of Keyhouse. In Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt, players will go on adventures, using the magical keys to unlock new locations and activate special abilities, all while trying to determine who among them may actually be a demon. Playing in 45 minutes and perfectly pairing the suspense of the comic series with hidden traitor gameplay, Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt is an excellent lightweight game for fans of the comic, experienced gamers, and everyone who's excited for the Netflix series.

A lightweight hidden traitor game, exciting for casual and experienced gamers alike.

Easy to learn and quick to play, a great filler for game night, or in-between binging episodes

Filled with stunning art from Gabe Rodriguez, from the best-selling comic

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $19.99