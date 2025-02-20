Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: April Venditti, Kim Estlund, Zane Lomeli

IDW Hires Kim Estlund, April Venditti & Zane Lomeli, Promotes Many

IDW Publishing hires Kim Estlund, April Venditti and Zane Lomeli, promotes many more, and emphasises meritocracy

At ComicsPRO is about to kick off, IDW Publishing is announcing as new wave of hires and promotions… which, let's face it, does make a change. "At IDW we regularly emphasize these guiding values: have fun; meritocracy; speak up," stated Davidi Jonas, CEO and Publisher of IDW. "It is humbling and exciting to work with a team of clever, committed, kindhearted colleagues… who contribute great ideas, work hard and smart, and make every day fun and entertaining. I'm proud to work with this exceptional team and support their innovative and invigorating ideas."

Kim Estlund joins as Book Publicist: "I am delighted to join the IDW team as Book Publicist for our expansive catalog of graphic novels, collections, and art books. With a rich history of experience in music and entertainment talent, digital media, and comic book publishing, I'm excited to focus on this new role as herald for IDW and Top Shelf. I look forward to bringing attention to new IDW releases and providing opportunities for creators to share their stories. As a longtime fan, this is going to be such fun."

April Venditti joins as Sales Associate: "I am so happy to be here! There are so many amazing people I have met so far and everyone seems so friendly and helpful. I'm so excited to join the team and I look forward to working with you all more in the future."

Zane Lomeli joins as Fulfillment Coordinator: "As a longtime comic fan, it's truly rewarding to work for a company that supports creators and brings their visions to life. I love seeing all the exciting new projects IDW continues to roll out and take pride in connecting these creations with both the talented creators behind them and the eager fans who can't wait to experience them."

Other recent promotions had hires at IDW Publishing include:

Sandy Tanaka joins as Senior Designer

Brian Kolek joined as Associate Art Director

Ryan Godell joined as Data Entry Coordinator

Aub Driver promoted to VP, Marketing

Ryan Balkam promoted to Direct Market Manager

Reina Strauss promoted to Content Marketing Specialist

Samantha Johnson promoted to Talent Relations and Events Manager

Chad Wood promoted to Direct to Consumer Operations Specialist

Jake Williams promoted to Editor leading the GODZILLA line

Nicolas Niño promoted to Associate Editor

Ellen Boener promoted to Associate Editor

Alonzo Simon promoted to Group Editor

Quinn McCrillis promoted to Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Noemi Hensley promoted to Logistics Manager

Alex Ray promoted to Digital Manager

Ataevious Darrington expands role

And this is IDW in comic book character form…

