IDW Publishing Full Solicits and Solicitations For July 2021

IDW Publishing has their full solicits and solicitations from July 2021 and beyond, with Star Trek, Transformers, My Little Pony, Sonic The Hedgehog, Marvel Action, Godzilla, Usagi Yojimbo, Star Wars, High Republic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As well as the return of Canto in Canto III. And a new monster comic from John Layman and Nick Bradshaw dubbed Bermuda…

Ballad for Sophie [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Filipe Melo (w) • Juan Cavia (a & c)

A young journalist prompts a reclusive piano superstar to open up, resulting in this stunning graphic sonata exploring a lifetime of rivalry, regret, and redemption.

1933. In the small French village of Cressy-la-Valoise, a local piano contest brings together two brilliant young players: Julien Dubois, the privileged heir of a wealthy family, and François Samson, the janitor's son. One wins, one loses, and both are changed forever.

1997. In a huge mansion stained with cigarette smoke and memories, a bitter old man is shaken by the unexpected visit of an interviewer. Somewhere between reality and fantasy, Julien composes, like in a musical score, a complex and moving story about the cost of success, rivalry, redemption, and flying pianos.

When all is said and done, did anyone ever truly win? And is there any music left to play?

Features:

—sweeping, ambitious storytelling that spans seven decades, from the German occupation of France through the wild 1960s to the modern era

—exquisitely dynamic artwork, bursting with life and perfectly suited to the unique and slightly off-kilter story

—Equally appealing to classical piano lovers and fans of sprawling literary/historical fiction

Praise for the creators:

"Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia form what is probably the most talented and productive duo in the recent Portuguese graphic novel scene." — José Mário Silva, Expresso

SC • FC • $24.99 • 320 pages • 6.75" x 10" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-498-6

Bullet points:

Available in September.

The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame Coloring Book—SPOTLIGHT

Alan Robert (a & c)

Ghouliana and pals pay homage to pop culture greats with a twisted and terrifying Haunt of Fame in the newest edition of the bestselling coloring book series!

Icons from across the entertainment arts are resurrected when Ghouliana and her undead friends show tribute to their favorite celebrities. Join her merrily macabre squad of walking horrors as they spend their 15 minutes with the most famous forces to ever brighten our cultural landscape. While coloring the 80 pages of detailed, hand drawn designs, be sure to help Ghouliana find all the ghastly memorabilia and easter eggs hidden throughout. The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame features the original size (9.9" x 10") and double-sided format that fans love!

TPB • B&W • $16.99 • 88 pages • 9.9" x 10" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-867-9

Bullet points:

Available in September.

Bermuda #1 (of 4)—GEM OF THE MONTH

John Layman (w) • Nick Bradshaw (a & c)

Presenting a fantastic new adventure by New York Times bestselling and multiple Eisner Award-winning writer John Layman (Chew, Detective) and eye-popping, mind-blowing art by Nick Bradshaw (Spider-Man, Wolverine).

There's a region in the Atlantic Ocean where planes disappear, ships are lost, and traveling souls go missing… never to be heard from again. And there's an island within this place, mysterious and uncharted, untouched by time and civilization, where all who are lost end up—human or other! Bermuda lives here. She's 16, scrappy, and living on this insane and wondrous jungle island—fighting at every turn to survive—is the only life she has ever known. She can handle the dinosaurs, the pirates, the crazed soldiers, dark magicians, and strange monsters. But the weird new kid who washes ashore just may be the biggest challenge Bermuda has ever faced—as he drags her along on a perilous rescue mission she wants no part of… and he's likely to be the death of both of them!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nick Bradshaw!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Arthur Adams!

Order 50 copies and get one free variant cover by Arthur Adams!

Canto III: Lionhearted #1 (of 6)—SPOTLIGHT

David M. Booher (w) • Drew Zucker (a & c)

Fan-favorite CANTO continues! The tiny clockwork knight in search of a heart has found his people's freedom and has saved them from the curse of the Shrouded Man, but is he ready to face his enemy on the battlefield? After making the ultimate sacrifice, Canto bears a weapon that could defeat the Shrouded Man and free all the inhabitants of the Unnamed World. Now, he races to find a hidden settlement of his former slavers to enlist them as allies in the coming war. That is, if the Shrouded Man doesn't find them first…

This July, join the latest adventure in the Canto-verse that Major Spoilers called "a quest story to savor."

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Conor Nolan!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by George Caltsoudas!

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #4 (of 5)—Cover A: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)

Rise Up, Part 4! The Shobijin twins, with a little help, continue their mission to seek out proof that mankind is worth saving! But they have to work fast as Godzilla and Biollante gear up for another showdown—can Cedric, Anderson, and Emily help convince these kaiju that the world shouldn't be destroyed?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #4 (of 5)—Cover B: Photo Cover

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Photo Cover (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Christian Gonzalez!

Marvel Action: Avengers #2

Che Grayson (w) • Ark Revner (a & c)

After a disastrous first training exercise with the Avengers, Riri Williams A.K.A. Ironheart has retreated into her schoolwork at MIT. But there are plenty of super hero concerns to worry about at school too, with a strange illness seeming to take down all of her classmates. Luckily, Captain Marvel has arrived to help clean up the mess!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Gretel Lusky!

Marvel Action: Chillers

Jeremy Whitley (w) Gretel Lusky, Derek Charm, Bill Underwood, Bowen McCurdy, Sweeney Boo, Seth Smith (a) Gretel Lusky (c)

When an ancient supernatural book threatens the world, Doctor Strange and Ironheart will have to follow its trail of destruction to stop it!

Brave the spookiest corners of the Marvel Action Universe with the Sorcerer Supreme and armored teen genius Riri Williams as they hunt the legendary Iron-Bound Book of Shuma-Gorath. Along the way they'll hear fearful tales of its past: Iron Man's encounter with a horrifying post-modern Prometheus! The time teenage monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone came up against a werewolf… in Captain America's clothing! Spider-Man and Nadia Van Dyne, the Unstoppable Wasp, against a possessive symbiote out for Peter Parker's soul! Then, in the fearful finale, the heroes learn who's behind the Book's chaos. And that person has one final fright to call forth!

TPB • FC • $12.99 • 104 pages • 5.6" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-825-9

Bullet points:

Available in September.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #100—Cover A: Andy Price—SPOTLIGHT

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Andy Price, Brenda Hickey (a) • Andy Price (c)

Season 10 continues here in a landmark issue!

Rainbow Dash, Spitfire, Celaeno, Lyra, and Bon Bon find themselves in the Bird Kingdom, where old friendships are tested and a new, mysterious enemy lurks in the shadows… who are the Knights of Harmony?!

Featuring a back-up short by Katie Cook!

FC • 52 pages • $7.99

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #100—Cover B: Tony Fleecs—SPOTLIGHT

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Andy Price, Brenda Hickey (a) • Tony Fleecs (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Agnes Garbowska!

My Little Pony/Transformers II #4 (of 4)—Cover A: Tony Fleecs

Ian Flynn, James Asmus (w) • Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence (a) • Tony Fleecs (c)

Spike and Grimlock return! When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra's minions, can Grimlock's little purple buddy save everycreature? And don't miss the epic conclusion to the hit crossover series! Is friendship really magic? Can Transformers and ponies really work together? And how in the world are they going to stop Sombra?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony/Transformers II #4 (of 4)—Cover B: Bethany McGuire-Smith

Ian Flynn, James Asmus (w) • Casey W. Coller, Jack Lawrence (a) • Bethany McGuire-Smith (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Adam Bryce Thomas!

Sea of Sorrows—SPOTLIGHT

Rich Douek (w) Alex Cormack (a & c)

Plunge headfirst into the icy waters of dread in this graphic novel of deep sea adventure with a horrific twist!

In the aftermath of the Great War, the North Atlantic is ripe for plunder by independent salvage crews. When a former naval officer hires the SS Vagabond, he leads the ship to a sunken U-boat, and a fortune in gold. Tensions mount as the crew prepares to double cross each other, but the darkness of the ocean floor holds deeper terrors than any of them have bargained for!

From the creative team behind the Bram Stoker Award-nominated horror graphic novel Road of Bones comes an all-new tale of bone-chilling terror!

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 128 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-761-0

Bullet points:

Available in September.

Sonic the Hedgehog #43—Cover A: Thomas Rothlisberger

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Thomas Rothlisberger (c)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG VS. SIX DEADLY ZETI! Who will win the battle?! Find out in the action-packed "Zeti Hunt," part three! It's all hands on deck as Sonic and friends struggle to defend the newly rebuilt Restoration HQ from the Deadly Six.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #43—Cover B: Matt Herms

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) •Matt Herms (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration: The Deluxe Edition—GEM OF THE MONTH

Ian Flynn; Gale Galligan; Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy (w) Aaron Hammerstrom & Reggie Graham, Mauro Fonseca, Thomas Rothlisberger (a) COVER ARTIST (c)

Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's way-past-cool 30th birthday! The classic character comes to life in all-new stories from high-octane creators, some in their Sonic debuts!

Fan-favorite writer Ian Flynn returns to the blue blur, joined by Adventure Zone creators and New York Times bestselling authors Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy, as well as USA Today bestselling author Gale Galligan!

Try to keep up with Sonic and his friends on adventures inspired by the original 2D games! Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, Ray the Flying Squirrel, and even more special guests travel with him through zones inspired by the seasons in search of Chaos Emeralds! It's a hilarious and hectic race against the clock in "Seasons of Chaos" by Ian Flynn! Plus stories by some of Sonic the Hedgehog's biggest fans and tons of bonus content celebrating the fastest thing alive!

This special anniversary collection is the perfect piece of pop culture memorabilia for all Sonic fans!

HC • FC • $19.99 • 112 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-865-5

Bullet points:

Available in October.

Star Trek: Year Five #25

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Brandon Easton, Jim McCann, and Paul Cornell (w) • Angel Hernandez, Silvia Califano, Stephen Thompson, Christopher Jones (a) • Stephen Thompson (c)

The five-year mission may be over, but now it's time for the next adventure to begin. Join the crew of the Enterprise for the end of an old chapter and the beginning of a new. This special, oversized epilogue from the entire Year Five writing team bridges the gap between the end of the five-year mission and the beginning of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!

Star Wars Episodes IV–IX Graphic Novel Adaptation Box Set

Alessandro Ferrari (w) • Various (a)

Explore the Star Wars galaxy in a whole new light with this box set of stylishly illustrated graphic novel adaptations.

"Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope."

"Do. Or do not. There is no try."

"That's how we're gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love."

"Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi."

Relive all the events from the twin sunset over Tatooine to the lightning-streaked skies of Exegol with this handsome selection of paperbacks, adapted from the films by writer Alessandro Ferrari. Each book combines the epic wonder of a galaxy far, far away with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs, making this a visual treat for longtime fans and a great introduction for newcomers.

This special box set collects the graphic novel adaptations of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

BX-TPB • FC • $59.99 • 480 pages • 6.75" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-665-1

Bullet points:

Available in October.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6—SPOTLIGHT

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

As the galaxy prepares for its Republic Fair, Qort and Farzala leave their Padawan friends to join in on

the effort to fight against the fearsome Drengir, in this first issue of a two-part adventure!

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ilias Kyriazis!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #119—Cover A: Nelson Daniel

Sophie Campbell (w) • Nelson Daniel (a) • Nelson Daniel (c)

April is on the run after discovering a scheme with dire consequences for Mutant Town. Meanwhile, the Mutanimals take drastic steps that will put them on a collision course with the TMNT!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #119—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Alex McArdell!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Casey Jones—Cover A: James Biggie

Misc. (w) • Misc. (a) • James Biggie (c)

Goongala! Is Casey Jones a disturbed vigilante or the Turtles' best pal? Why not both? Featuring stories from across multiple publishers, dig into this collection of the best stories of the TMNT's unpredictable ally!

FC • 100 pages • $5.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 3 – Time After Time

Sophie Campbell (w & a & c)

Tensions grow in Mutant Town as old friends and enemies return, and new friends return… older! The mounting strain leads to epic showdowns as perfectly matched adversaries face off!

As Michelangelo takes to the airwaves, the citizens of Mutant Town express their grievances with both the Turtles and the Mutanimals. Meanwhile, Karai searches for two new powerful mutants who could tip the balance of power in New York City, and a familiar character from the future arrives with a most unusual quest. Plus, the return of Casey Jones and Bebop and Rocksteady!

Then, when Jennika comes face to face with the person who almost killed her, will the other Turtles be able to stop her from exacting revenge? And, it's the biggest battle of the year as Bebop and Rocksteady take on Tokka and Rahzar! Collects issues #112–117 of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-833-4

Bullet points:

Available in September.

Transformers #33—Cover A: Ed Pierre

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Ed Pierre (c)

"Lord of Misrule: Swindle's II". Bumblebee is a lot of things—an ex-Ascenticon spy, a wanted fugitive, and currently working as a go-between for Swindle and Optimus Prime's Autobots. With Swindle and his crew's help, Bumblebee's got a chance to free the long-captive Elita-1 and finally finish his search for justice for Rubble's murder by bringing down Barricade. But when working with criminals, even the best laid plans are destined for trouble.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #33—Cover B: Lane Lloyd

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Lane Lloyd (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Alex Milne!

Transformers: Beast Wars #6—Cover A: Josh Burcham

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

"Savage Landing", Part 6! It's a siege on the Axalon as the Predacons attempt to end the Beast Wars before they even begin by bringing down the Maximals and their base! As Megatron and his loyal (?) troops launch their assault, one bot on Optimus Primal's ship decides to put it all on the line to help the others turn the tide.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #6—Cover B: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nick Roche!

Usagi Yojimbo #21

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

Yukichi, part 2 (of 2)

Usagi and his new friend, Yukichi, continue on to carry out the last request of Yukichi's sensei. However, they have stirred up the ire of the local swords school who are dead set on preventing them from completing their mission. To compound the situation, the school discovers that Usagi is a traitor with a reward for his head.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Soo Lee!

Usagi Yojimbo Origins, Vol. 2: Wanderer's Road—CERTIFIED COOL

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

Presenting the earliest adventures of rabbit ronin Miyamoto Usagi, with our FIRST full-

color series edition — giving new readers the perfect opportunity to explore this groundbreaking series while offering long-time fans a new reading experience!

Usagi's cast of characters continues to expand with the first appearances of his

longtime tokage (lizard) companion, Spot and his greatest nemesis — the demented,

and perhaps immortal, wolf warrior Jei (Grasscutter)!

Join Usagi as he is tested in an emotionally captivating tale between the bonds of family and the bounds of honor, as he helps an elderly mother face the villain her son

has become. When the blind swordspig Zato-Ino comes back for revenge, can Usagi still triumph after the playing field is leveled? All this, plus more adventures in anthropomorphic Edo Japan!

Wanderer's Road collects the stories "The Tower," "A Mother's Love," "The Return of the Blind Swordspig," "Blade of the Gods," "The Tea Cup," and "The Shogun's Gift" from Usagi Yojimbo Vol. One, issues #7–12, originally published in black and white by Fantagraphics from March to October 1988.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-843-3

Bullet points:

Available in September.

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #2 (of 6)

Stan Sakai (w & a) • David Petersen (c)

A web of deceit and intrigue grows wider as more players are drawn in to a far-reaching power struggle! For Usagi, it will mean a fight to the death in one of his most harrowing battles ever, with the vengeful ninja Shingen! All new colors bring this classic Usagi story to life like never before!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Wynonna Earp: All In

Beau Smith, Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano (w) • Lora Innes, Chris Evenhuis, Angel Hernandez (a) • Catherine Nodet (c)

The ultimate jackpot for Wynonna Earp fans, this compendium collects every comic book adventure since the premiere of the fan-favorite TV series, including stories by stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon!

Join Wynonna Earp, along with immortal gunslinger Doc Holliday, and, in their first comic appearances, Waverly Earp, Officer Nicole Haught, Agent Xavier Dolls, Valdez, and Wynonna's mentor, Smitty! She'll need all the help she can get as she grapple's with the legacy of her ancestor, the legendary lawman Wyatt Earp. There was much more to Wyatt than the history books tell: he used his mystical sidearm, the Peacemaker, to send demons back to hell! Now the family curse means the eldest Earp child must accomplish the same task, as the vengeful Revenants return with each generation!

As Wynonna goes All In, she'll face more than just her family's demons. Vampires, werewolves, and the infamous Pinkertons all find themselves in her sights. Plus, there's no rest for the wicked, as Wynonna learns that Earps don't get vacations, and a jailbreak from Black Rock Prison proves that even the Peacemaker can't bury all her problems! Collects Wynonna Earp (2016) issues #1–8, Wynonna Earp: Legends #1–4, Wynonna Earp Season Zero #1–5, and the Wynonna Earp: Bad Day at Black Rock original graphic novel.

TPB • FC • $39.99 • 472 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-868-6

Bullet points:

Available in September.

GAMES

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

The next core box entry in the Adventures Universal Games System (AUGS), Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat lets 1–4 players become Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, or even Catwoman as they work together to save Gotham City. Hero players will roll and share their custom dice to generate their team's actions and make use of special ability and gadget cards during battles. Strategy is a must as they face off against The Joker and Harley Quinn, Two Face, Man-Bat, The Riddler, The Penguin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze in 24 battles that are all based on fan favorite episodes of the iconic animated series.

Bullet points:

· Includes 40 highly detailed miniatures and 24 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· All battles can be played in Cooperative Mode, or a 5th player can join to take control of the villains

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01932-2

Item #: IDW 01932

Summer 2021 Release!

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

When it comes to villains, there's no set of foes more iconic than Batman's rogues' gallery. In Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum the villains have taken over and it's up to Batman and his allies to return order to the hospital's halls. An expansion set for Shadow of the Bat, Arkham Asylum adds Clayface, Poison Ivy, Jervis Tetch, The Ventriloquist, Killer Croc, Maxie Zeus, Lock-Up, Clock King, Baby Doll, and Hugo Strange to the roster of villains, and 13 new battles based on classic episodes of the animated series. A new game type, Clayface mode, even adds a hidden traitor mode where one hero is actually Clayface in disguise, able to reveal their true identity at any time!

Bullet points:

· Includes 15 highly detailed miniatures and 16 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat is required to play this expansion

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $59.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01934-6

Item #: IDW 01934

Summer 2021 Release!

Galaxy Hunters

Daniel Alves (d)

In Galaxy Hunters, 2–4 players take on the role of mercenary pilots in battle mechs hired by Megacorporations to hunt and harvest rampaging mutants. Galaxy Hunters blends the excitement of crafting a unique character with the deep strategy of Euro-style, worker placement. Pick your Merc, customize your Mech and compete in a fierce rivalry to be the top mutant hunter in the Galaxy!

Bullet points:

· Includes four large (65mm) Battle Mech miniatures!

· Mix and match pilots and mechs to unlock new powers and special abilities with Galaxy Hunters' inventive neural-link system

· New Ways to Hunt expansion allows for 5 players to compete with more rewards and higher risk!

2–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $79.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01533-1

Item #: IDW 01533

Galaxy Hunters: New Ways To Hunt Expansion

Daniel Alves (d)

With the New Ways To Hunt expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a 5th player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion!

Bullet points:

· Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains

· Increase your Power Level to gain access to power Transformations

· Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls

· Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play

· Includes (1) additional Battle Mech Miniature!

2–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01997-1

Item #: IDW 01934

Available Now!

Ghostbuster/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion

Panda Cult Games (d)

In Ghostbusters/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion, 1 to 4 players each control a team of one Ghostbuster and one MIB agent to defend New York City. Trap Ecto-Terrestrials and complete scenarios while using the latest weaponry & gadgets! All teams must work together to defeat the alien forces, but only one team can be the best. Do you have the mettle to defeat the machinations of Zorg and his minions?

Bullet points:

· Mix and match iconic characters from Ghostbusters and Men In Black, each with their own unique abilities

· 42 Miniatures included + 5 LARGE Boss Miniatures!

· Purchase powerful weapons and equipment with money earned from each mission

· Choose which missions to play as you progress through the story

· The Ghostbuster Firehouse Dice Tower spawns Ecto-Terrestrials as the game progresses. Beat the scenario before the last panel is pulled, or it's game over!

1–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 75 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01831-8

Item #: IDW 01831

Summer 2021 Release!

Best Seller!

Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death

Adam Wyse (d) Gris Grimly (a & c)

Based on Edgar Allan Poe's sinister story, Masque of the Red Death pits you and up to 6 of your friends against each other as you hobnob with the Prince. But disaster strikes at midnight. You must balance your actions carefully between currying the Prince's favor and discovering which rooms the Red Death will visit. After all, having the highest social standing only matters if you survive…

With stunning art by Gris Grimly, Masque of the Red Death is sure to delight …and disturb you!

4–7 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $59.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01379-5

Item #: IDW 01379

AVAILABLE NOW!