IDW To Publish Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition The Artist's Edition line from IDW Publishing and Scott Dunbier will now reprint Walter Simonson’s run on the Fantastic Four from 1990 onwards.

The Artist's Edition line from IDW Publishing and Scott Dunbier is a line of hardcover reprint comic books that seeks to mimic and reproduce the original artwork on the original boards used to create a comic book. Designed to print in exactly the same dimension as the boards, retaining the editorial notes, amends, printing crop marks, and considerable scanning of the original artworks. Walter Simonson has seen a number of his projects gain the Artist's Edition treatment, such as The Mighty Thor, Beta Ray Bill, Battlestar Galactica, Manhunter and Star Wars, but this is the first time his Fantastic Four run has been collected in this way- the issues he drew, that is, as the Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition.

Simonson became writer of the Fantastic Four with issue #334 in 1989, and three issues later began pencilling and inking, with #337 in 1990. Arthur Adams drew issues #347–349, he collaborated with Arthur Adams, introducing the New Fantastic Four – Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and Hulk. Simonson left the Fantastic Four with issue #354 in 1991. Along the way, he reintroduced the Time Variance Authority drawn to resemble Mark Grunwald, wrote and drew a stunning time travel story which could be read out of order, introduced Death's Head into Marvel USA continuity, and in #345, he was one of the first to draw dinosaurs with feathers.

The Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition will collect eight complete stories from Walter Simonson's run on the Fantastic Four, namely #337–341 and #353–354, all written and drawn by Simonson. The Walter Simonson's Fantastic Four Artist's Edition will be published on the 12th of September, 2023, 204 pages at 12" x 17" for $150.

Walter Simonson is also the creator of Beta Ray Bill for Thor and his series Ragnarok and Star Slammers. He is married to comics writer Louise Simonson, with whom he collaborated as penciller on X-Factor from 1986 to 1989, and with whom he made a cameo appearance in the 2011 Thor movie from Marvel Studios.