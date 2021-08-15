If You Can't Trust Family… Nightwing #83 [Preview]

Nightwing #83 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and this preview of the issue asks the question: if you can't trust family, who can you trust? Well, it helps if you've been so well-trained by the psychopath Batman that you can monitor a person's breathing and pupil dilation while they're talking to you. In any case, Nightwing chooses to trust his secret sister… will he come to regret it? Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #83

DC Comics

0621DC134

0621DC135 – NIGHTWING #83 CVR B MAX DUNBAR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

It's a fight for the soul of the city! Now that Dick Grayson has inherited more money than he could possibly need, he has an idea on how he can help the city with it—and it's time for him to announce it to the world! But with Blüdhaven's so beyond saving, what idea does he have that could possible save it? Meanwhile, an unexpected figure comes into play with a plan to buy the city (and all the power that goes with it) from Blockbuster. Things are about to get messy for new public figure Dick Grayson, but maybe he can enlist some help from his friend Nightwing!

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $3.99