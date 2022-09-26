I'm The Grim Reaper, Jumps From Webtoon To Viz Print Manga

Graveweaver's YA graphic novel series, I'm The Grim Reaper, based on the Webtoon comic book of the same name, has sold the first four books to Julia Patrick at VIZ Media. I'm The Grim Reaper is the story of a girl named Scarlet who dies and makes a Faustian bargain to become a grim reaper and deliver souls to the underworld.

"On earth there are bad people, and then there are REALLY BAD people. If you're one of the latter, you don't just get sent to Hell, you get sent to Hell and get assigned a job collecting the souls of some of the worst people on Earth. Such is the career path of a young woman named Scarlet, who dies and is delivered down to the fiery underworld only to find herself in an entry level position as…The Grim Reaper!"

Publication of the first I'm The Grim Reaper book by Viz Media is scheduled for 2024. Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal for world rights.

VIZ Media is a manga publisher and anime distributor based in San Francisco, California, formed in 1986 top publish manga in the USA, and is owned by Japanese publishing conglomerates Shueisha and Shogakukan. Founded by Seiji Horibuchi, originally from Tokushima Prefecture in Shikoku, Japan, he started a business exporting American cultural items to Japan in 1977, met Masahiro Ohga of Shogakukan in 1985, who gave him the capital to found VIZ Communications as it was then known. VIZ Media,as it is now known, is one of the two biggest publishers of graphic novels in the USA, alongside Scholastic, who both compete, year in and year out, for that top spot.

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration.