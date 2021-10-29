Image and Skybound to Publish Lego Ninjago Comics

Today at The Skybound Halloween Xpo, Image Comics and Skybound announced LEGO® NINJAGO® GARMADON #1 with all those registered markings, an official new Ninjago chapter that arrives in comic shops on the 6th of April next year by writer/artist Tri Vuong from Skybound's upcoming Everyday Hero Machine Boy. This is the first LEGO® branded comic book series release from the partnership between Skybound Entertainment and children's book publisher AMEET, with additional new series to be announced in the coming year.

Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they're saved by a stranger with incredible powers known as… Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?! Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?

"When it came to our first LEGO® comic book series launch, we knew it had to be full of action, adventure and heartfelt drama. Everything that's made the LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise so iconic," said Sean Mackiewicz, Senior Vice President, Editor-in-Chief at Skybound Entertainment. "We're excited to expand the official NINJAGO mythos in partnership with our friends at AMEET and the LEGO Group to bring you the grand return of the bad guy you love to hate—Lord Garmadon!" "It's been such a great opportunity to play within the LEGO universe," said writer/artist Tri Vuong. "The LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise has all the qualities that I love in a story; action, adventure, humor and compelling characters. In our new series, we're paying homage to the LEGO® NINJAGO® franchise while expanding the mythology with new stories on this beloved property."

