Image Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations in Full

We have the Image Comics full solicits and solicitations for July 2021, with new comics from Emilia Clarke, Mirka Andolfo, Kyle Higgins, Robert Kirkman, the return of Chu, Man-Eaters and more… but no, still no Saga.

IMAGE COMICS SOLICITATIONS FOR JULY 2021

M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS #1 (of 3) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: EMILIA CLARKE, adapted by MARGUERITE BENNETT, contributor ISOBEL RICHARDSON

ARTIST: LEILA LEIZ

COVER A: JO RATCLIFFE

COVER B: JEN BARTEL

JULY 21 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

Game of Thrones superstar EMILIA CLARKE debuts an EXTRA-LENGTH, THREE-ISSUE MINISERIES! The mayhem begins with Maya, under-the-weather scientist by day, over-the-top superhero by night, and badass single mom 24/7. Deadpool action and Fleabag comedy collide when Maya activates her freakish superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers. Mature readers only! Comedy and chaos await in the first of three 40-page issues by the glamorous artist of Horde, LEILA LEIZ!

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

CVR B: ARTGERM

CVR C: PEACH MOMOKO

CVR D: ("HOT PAPRIKA"): MIRKA ANDOLFO – $4.99

CVR E: PINK BLANK

CVR F: ARTGERM VIRGIN

CVR G: 1:25 INCV PEACH MOMOKO VIRGIN

CVR H: 1:50 INCV PEACH MOMOKO RAW

CVR I: 1:75 INCV MIRKA ANDOLFO VIRGIN

CVR J: 1:100 INCV MIRKA ANDOLFO RAW

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Paprika is a successful businesswoman, a New Yorker of Italian origin. Job and career consume her, forcing her to neglect her personal needs as well as her friends and family. Her heart is broken from a previous relationship and its consequences, and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, a naïve and suave delivery boy with an angelic attitude, handsome, and always surrounded by beautiful women falling for him. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and this makes Paprika very nervous. But he's the guy who could help her with her feelings (and with…sex). Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City, with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in the new international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY).

ORDINARY GODS #1

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: FELIPE WATANABE

COVER: FELIPE WATANABE, DAVE JOHNSON, NICOLA SCOTT, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROD REIS, TULA LOTAY, DAN PANOSIAN & MATT WILSON

JULY 7 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

For fans of THE OLD GUARD and GOD COUNTRY comes the extra-length first issue of a centuries-spanning action epic from writer KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and artist FELIPE WATANABE (The Flash)!

The Luminary. The Prodigy. The Brute. The Trickster. The Innovator. Five gods from a realm beyond our own, leaders in the "War of Immortals."

At least, they were—before they were trapped, sent to a planet made into a prison, forced into an endless cycle of human death and reincarnation.

Christopher is 22. He's got two loving parents and a 12-year-old sister. He works at a paint store. He's in therapy. He's one of the Five.

Which means, in order to save everyone he cares about, Christopher will have to reconnect with his past lives and do the unthinkable: become a god again.

SKYBOUND X #1

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN, TILLIE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, TILLIE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY

COVER B: JAMES HARREN

COVER C: TILLIE WALDEN

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH COVER

JULY 7 / 52 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Celebrate a sensational 10 years of Skybound with a cavalcade of your favorite creators and all-new stories of your favorite series past, present, and future! Each issue of this oversized, weekly series will kick off with a new chapter of a serialized THE WALKING DEAD story—RICK GRIMES 2000—by ROBERT KIRKMAN & RYAN OTTLEY!

In addition, we'll be debuting all-new series and characters every issue, starting with the first appearance of the most requested WALKING DEAD character of all-time: Clementine, star of the bestselling Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series!

Did we mention new ULTRAMEGA and MANIFEST DESTINY stories?! If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next 10 years, it all starts here!

SKYBOUND X #2

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN, CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, IRMA KNIIVILA & TRI VUONG

ARTIST: RYAN OTTLEY, RAMON K. PEREZ, ANDREI BRESSAN, TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA

COVER A: CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN

COVER C: TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA

JULY 14 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

The second chapter of the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever—RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, the debut of a major new STILLWATER character, surprising coda to the BIRTHRIGHT saga, and the first appearance of EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY!

SKYBOUND X #3

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & KYLE STARKS

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, ERICA HENDERSON & CORY WALKER

COVER A: ARTHUR ADAMS

COVER B: CORY WALKER

COVER C: ERICA HENDERSON

COVER D: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

JULY 21 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

The third chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, a rip-roaring MURDER FALCON throwdown, a spotlight on ASSASSIN NATION fan-favorite, F*ck Tarkington, and the latest installment of the greatest genius canine adventurer, SCIENCE DOG!

SKYBOUND X #4

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN, DONNY CATES, BRANDON THOMAS & MAIRGHREAD SCOTT

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, KHARY RANDOLPH & PABLO TUNICA

COVER A: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH

COVER C: PABLO TUNICA

JULY 28 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

The fourth chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, new REDNECK and EXCELLENCE stories, and the first appearance of SEA SERPENT'S HEIR!

SKYBOUND X #5

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN, KYLE STARKS & SEAN MACKIEWICZ

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD, CHRIS SCHWEIZER & NIKO WALTER

COVER A: DAVID FINCH

COVER B: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER C: JASON HOWARD

AUGUST 4 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

RICK GRIMES 2000 concludes! Plus, new THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON and GASOLINA stories! ALSO, something COMPLETELY NEW from ROBERT KIRKMAN & JASON HOWARD! SECRETS!

MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED #1 (of 5)

WRITER: CHELSEA CAIN

ARTISTS: KATE NIEMCZYK & LIA MITERNIQUE

COVER A & B: LIA MITERNIQUE

JULY 14 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED reunites the original MAN-EATERS creative team for another tale of adolescent feminist derring-do and supernatural hijinks. Maude, now 15, is sent to Craft Camp for the week. It goes south pretty quickly.

Smart, laugh-out-loud funny, provocative, referential, scary, chock-full of ephemera, and compulsively re-readable. Plus, fairies. [ADVISORY: Do not read this book while you are actually camping.]

SYPHON #1 (OF 3)

WRITERS: PATRICK MEANEY & MOHSEN ASHRAF

ARTISTS / COVER: JEFF EDWARDS & JOHN KALISZ

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

When a fast-living EMT is entrusted with the power to sense and siphon pain from others, Sylas is presented with a new purpose: to ease the misery of those around him. But the more he uses this gift, the more it curses him with carrying the burdens of others' pain. And it soon attracts the attention of mysterious forces who covet the power for themselves, forcing Sylas to decide whether he will continue his mission or revert to his old ways.

Comic book documentarian PATRICK MEANEY (Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, The Image Revolution) teams up with artist JEFF EDWARDS (G.I. Joe) with a story by MOHSEN ASHRAF for a creator-owned noir fantasy.

CHU #6

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"(She) Drunk History," Part One

Felon. Parole violator. Fugitive. Cibopars.

Food-powered master criminal Saffron Chu is back, staring down the barrel of the biggest—and strangest—score of her career. Return to the CHEW-niverse once again for Saffron's second blood-soaked adventure and an alcoholic art heist that spans the centuries.

CROSSOVER #8

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"MEANWHILE," Part One

After the massive events of the last arc (and not counting that weird issue that CHIP wrote…what the hell was that all about?), the adventure continues as new foes and new allies join the fold to uncover a deadly mystery beyond the walls of the dome. With special guest appearances by [REDACTED BY LEGAL]!!

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #13

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

JULY 7 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Chou Feng has been defeated, and Wei Lun has retaken control of the Temple of the Flaming Fist. Owen Johnson is now able to return home to his life in St. Louis where everything has gone back to normal…right? No? Oh, dear…what now?

A MAN AMONG YE #5

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST / COVER A: JOSH GEORGE

COVER B: ABIGAIL LARSON

COVER C: CRAIG CERMAK

JULY 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Pirate queen Anne Bonny is back with her crew of lady buccaneers after a harrowing escape from a Caribbean prison! But can they find a safe haven on land or sea after Calico Jack Rackham's betrayal and the governor's promise to hunt down and execute Anne? The second volume of A MAN AMONG YE hits the high seas thanks to writer STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (Harley Quinn) and artist JOSH GEORGE (2000AD Future Shock, Grimm Tales of Terror).

MAWRTH VALLIIS OGN

WRITER: EPHK

ARTIST / COVER: EPHK

JULY 21 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

TRIM SIZE: 5.315" x 7.559"

During a skirmish with an opposing Martian faction, a fighter pilot disobeys orders to pursue a fleeing foe.

Guided by her determination and curiosity, she is led into a dangerous chase through Mars's forbidden valley where she will be confronted with the red planet's darkest of secrets.

A fast-paced, 128-page, full-color, pocket-format, sci-fi adventure through Mars's mysteries all told in its original Martian form.

THE ART OF AMC'S THE WALKING DEAD UNIVERSE HC

WRITER: MATTHEW K. MANNING

COVER: BRIAN ROOD

ADVANCE SOLICIT

SEPTEMBER 29 / 240 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

9 x 12 TRIM SIZE

Published by Skybound & produced by AMC Networks Publishing, discover the behind-the-scenes pre-production & production art for AMC's THE WALKING DEAD shows: The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, all in one incredible collection! Includes never-before-seen original sketches, concept art, storyboards, previs art, set concept and engineering art, promotional concept to completion key art, special product illustrations, in-world product art, and much more. Also includes a brand-new wraparound cover featuring over 50 characters from across all the shows. Features an introduction by Chief Content Officer, SCOTT M. GIMPLE, as well as other compelling anecdotes and fun facts from The Walking Dead creators and crew. A must-have for anyone who has ever shouted, "We are the Walking Dead!"

BLISS TP

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

JULY 21 / 184 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

There's a drug called Bliss wiping away memories in Feral City. But a good-hearted young man with a deathly sick child makes a horrible deal. He will become the hitman for the gods providing the drug—and possibly lose everything in the process. A critically acclaimed examination of forgiveness and family that's rarely seen in comics.

Select praise for BLISS:

"A slow burn fueled by plenty of raw emotion to get readers quickly invested." —Comic Book Resources

"A multi-generational narrative that is so much more than meets the eye." —ComicBook.com

"Anchored by strong writing and elevated by moody art direction." —Multiversity Comics

"There has never been a book like BLISS before…and there probably never will be again." —Bleeding Cool

Collects BLISS #1-8

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS: SKY CRADLE TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: BRANDON GRAHAM

JULY 28 / 256 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

Eisner Award-winning writer and artist BRANDON GRAHAM (KING CITY, PROPHET, MULTIPLE WARHEADS) presents a self-contained graphic novel of distant, far-future science fiction.

Supercriminal Brik Blok journeys to the palace-world of Sky Cradle. He disguises himself by transferring his mind into the body of a genetically engineered butler. But how much of who he was will remain in this new form? An existential crisis, vending machine snacks, and the fate of known space!!

Select praise for RAIN LIKE HAMMERS:

"GRAHAM's tremendous artwork is hypnotic throughout." —ComicBook.com

"Leaves a lasting impression that sits with you in the best possible way. It is engrossing and engaging." —Black Nerd Problems

"Immensely clever, deeply sad, and frighteningly relevant." —Monkeys Fighting Robots

Collects RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #1-5

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 3 TP

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

JULY 7 / 136 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

ALL-NEW series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and CHRIS SAMNEE (Daredevil, Black Widow)!

The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. But after the Dragon's Claw's attack, Owen and his family are reeling from the loss—and more danger lurks on the horizon!

Collects FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #7-12

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI, BOOK TWO HC

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JULY 14 / 280 PAGES / FC / T+ / $39.99

A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. Nathan Cole was the only one to have never given up searching the apocalyptic hellscape. Now, in the wake of the world's SECOND transference event…everything is different.

This hardcover features twelve issues of the hit comic book series, along with covers and a sketchbook, in one oversized hardcover volume. Perfect for long-time readers and new fans.

Collects OBLIVION SONG #13-24

SCUD: THE DISPOSABLE ASSASSIN: THE WHOLE SHEBANG! TP (NEW PRINTING)

WRITERS: ROB SCHRAB, DAN HARMON & MONDY CARTER

ARTIST: ROB SCHRAB

COVER: BRENT NOLL

JULY 7 / 786 PAGES / FC / T+ / $34.99

BACK IN PRINT!

"An incredible comic." —Justin Roiland (co-creator of Rick and Morty)

Scud is programmed to destroy a basement monster, but he'll self-destruct if he does. So the robotic assassin puts the wounded creature on life support and becomes a freelance killer to pay the hospital bills—and to keep on living.

Collects SCUD #1-24, plus the super-sweet one-shot DRYWALL: UNZIPPED

ASCENDER #17

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"STAR SEED," Part Three

PENULTIMATE ISSUE! Mila takes a pivotal step forward as magical blows are traded on Dirishu-6, where our heroes find themselves surrounded on all fronts.

BITTER ROOT #15

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

COVER B: SANFORD GREENE

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"LEGACY," Part Five

The third arc of the Eisner Award-winning BITTER ROOT comes to an epic conclusion that will decide the fate of humanity. For the Sangerye family, it means making another sacrifice while searching for hope during hopeless times.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #10 (of 12)

WRITERS: STEVE ORLANDO & L.A. THORNHILL

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: V KEN MARION

COVER C: MATT LESNIEWSKI

COVER D: DANHAUSEN

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Crisis Command faces off with the Revenge Regiment as Frontier and Originator pump Doctor Dracula, the blood historian, for information that could save us all! But even if the Crisis Command can defeat Executrix's crazed clones, what'll they do about the skies turning deadly purple? The apocalypse is here!

COMPASS #2 (of 5)

WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER

ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!

Chased across continents, marked for death by Mongol assassins, and betrayed by her sister-in-arms—the odds are stacked against Shahidah…and the adventure's just begun! As Shahi closes in on the fabled Cauldron of Eternal Life, the emaciated and bloodthirsty Margul Khan rallies his forces in her pursuit. More than just an old man's health is at stake…if the Khan gets his clutches on the prize of immortality, he'll crush the Earth in his tyrannical grip!

The acclaimed OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME team of writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (Stumptown, THE FUSE) unfold the thrilling, dizzying tale of Shahidah El-Amin's latest globe-trotting adventure!

DEADLY CLASS #48

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: WES CRAIG & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SAVE YOUR GENERATION," Part Four

It's the ones who hurt us that leave the mind endlessly curious. No love can outweigh true damage. And there's no greater damage than the betrayal of someone you truly loved.

DEEP BEYOND #6 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: DARKO LAFUENTE

July 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Paul, Jolene, and the gang are faced with something very unexpected, and the few answers they have found are largely overtaken by new, disturbing questions that could change the very view they have of the world. The real question is, will they be able to figure out what's going on? And will they be able to bear it?

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #11

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

America was built on a lie that's never quite come true. The cracks in that idealistic vision have inspired dangerous people to do horrible things in the name of an America that's never really existed. Hawk Harrison knows the genuine story of this country, and he's ready to give Cole Turner a history lesson.

DIE #18

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: YOSHI YOSHITANI

July 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"Bleed," Part Three

Once upon a time, there was a golden child. He's been gone a long time now. What happened to him? Let's find out.

GEIGER #4

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTISTS / COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BRAD WALKER

COVER C: SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

COVER D: GARY FRANK

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Don't let them take you alive! The Organ People have come for Geiger and his precious cargo, but the true horror sits chained deep below the Vegas strip—finally, "The Beast" revealed! Plus, rival casino bosses strike a dangerous bargain as Geiger comes face to face with a last-page shocker! A game-changing chapter in the saga of GEIGER!

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON!

THE GOOD ASIAN #3

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTISTS: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: JEN BARTEL

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The surprises really begin as Hark encounters Lucy Fong's completely different perspective on Chinatown—one pivotal to stopping the hatchetman on the loose.

"The gripping story of a detective who knows he'll have to lose a few battles if he's going to win a war." —Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars)

HELM GREYCASTLE #4 (of 4)

WRITERS: HENRY BARAJAS & CLAIRE NAPIER

ARTISTS: RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B : RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

JULY 28 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Can MEXICA weather the ice storm? Is this the end for Helm Greycastle?

BONUS: Last one-shot (5E Compatible) RPG written by MATT HAWKINS (THINK TANK) for new or experienced players!

HEY KIDS! COMICS! VOL. 2: PROPHETS & LOSS #3 (of 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Comics is long overdue for a revolution, and it gets one—new stars, new talent, and new fans who can't get enough of both.

And every new success story starts the same way: by killing someone else's.

HOME #4 (of 5)

WRITER: JULIO ANTA

ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK

COVER A: LISA STERLE

COVER B: JACOBY SALCEDO

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Juan learns the truth of his father's death and makes a mistake that could lead ICE agents to his aunt's home.

HOME SICK PILOTS #7

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: ZOE THOROGOOD

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Presumed dead, traveling across the country, Ami just might finally be happy. But you can't outrun your problems forever—which is particularly a problem if your problems take the form of a one-hundred-ton haunted house.

INKBLOT #10

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

JULY 7 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The cat returns to the Cobblewood and leads Princess Arabella into the Haunted Cave. Lost in the tangled tunnels, new friends—and new discoveries—are made.

JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #4 (of 5)

WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER C: BRIAN HABERLIN

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SECRET WAR," Part Four

All Maria Vasquez has to do is stay alive for five hours, armed only with a sword and handgun, as Kongre and his band of murderous pirates track her down, armed to the teeth and baying for blood. What she doesn't know is that no one has ever survived The Hunt.

JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #2 (of 5)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER B: RYAN SOOK

COVER C: RYAN SOOK B&W

COVER D: NETFLIX PHOTO COVER

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In 1929, Sheldon Sampson started hearing voices that led him and his friends to a mysterious island in the middle of the Atlantic ocean that wasn't on any maps. Now his son Brandon, locked up in the supermax prison for his crimes against humanity, hears the same voices calling him to the Middle East and a brand-new destiny for all mankind.

KARMEN #5 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: GUILLEM MARCH

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

In the moving final issue of GUILLEM MARCH's gripping tale, the fate of Catalina's soul and body hang in the balance. Will she be given a kind of amnesty and be born anew as a better person thanks to Karmen's intervention? Or will she be lost to herself and all those she loves, including Xisco? In this exhilarating dénouement and epilogue, we see what Cata's future holds for her.

KILLADELPHIA #15

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: PAUL POPE

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part Three

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and Starz's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

As the National Guard fights to save what's left of the city, the Sangsters are hunted down by Toppy and the rest of Abigail's inner circle, thirsting for revenge. Jimmy will have to quickly learn the extent of his newfound vampire abilities or watch his family die!

MADE IN KOREA #3 (of 6)

WRITER: JEREMY HOLT

ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

WHAT DO THE LIGHTS ON YOUR PROXY MEAN?

The lights on your Proxy communicate its status.

Blue – Your child is processing your request.

Red – Your child's microphone on and off button was pressed.

Orange – Your child is experiencing internet connectivity issues.

Purple – The Do Not Disturb feature is turned on.

MANIFEST DESTINY #45

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Now that the secret of their expedition is out, the Corps of Discovery is at a crossroads. They may not be good men…but are they monsters?

MOONSHINE #27

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER A: EDUARDO RISSO

JULY 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE WELL," Part Five

In the penultimate issue of the series, Lou finds himself back where it all began—caught between the murderous moonshiners of Appalachia and the slick killers of Joe the Boss's NYC mob!

NOCTERRA #5

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

COVER B: CARY NORD

COVER C: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

JULY 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Five

It's here! The penultimate issue of NOCTERRA's blockbuster first arc! VAL "Sundog" Riggs must choose whether to keep her brother EMORY safe in the mysterious SANCTUARY or risk it all against BLACKTOP BILL and hordes of human SHADES to find the truth about the darkness once and for all!

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #32

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JULY 14 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The battle between Earth and the Kuthaal rages on across the globe! In Los Angeles, Nathan Cole stands alone, hoping to reverse the effects of this transference to save those people stranded in Oblivion, but are his efforts too little, too late?

THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #4 (of 6)

WRITERS: MATT FRACTION & DAVID F. WALKER

ARTISTS: STEVE LIEBER & MATTHEW CLARK

COVER A: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

COVER B: STEVE LIEBER

COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"He'd been born in the West Indies, sold into the Colonies, fled to London, then condemned to the penal colony in New South Wales. He wasn't even thirty…He made me want to live again. Just so I could stay with him." His name was Achilles…and this is what happens when Andy returns, by MATT FRACTION and STEVE LIEBER (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen). Then DAVID F. WALKER (BITTER ROOT, Naomi) and MATTHEW CLARK (The Punisher, Amazing Spider-Man) send Nicky on a suicidal solo mission in the Civil War South!

POST AMERICANA #7 (of 7)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STEVE SKROCE

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

CONCLUSION!! Carolyn battles Eve and the president at the Bubble. The future of the American wasteland and the world hangs in the balance…

RADIANT BLACK #6

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & CHERISH CHEN

ARTISTS / COVER A: DARKO LAFUENTE

COVER B: KIRA OKAMOTO

COVER C (1:25): DOALY

JUL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Who's under the helmet of RADIANT RED? Writer KYLE HIGGINS, guest co-writer CHERISH CHEN, and industry legend DARKO LAFUENTE (Ultimate Spider-man, Superman) join forces for a story that challenges everything you think you know about the man behind the mask!

SAVAGE DRAGON #262

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B: RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

JULY 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SCORCHED EARTH!"

Malcolm Dragon and his father-from-another-reality, Paul Dragon, join forces to take down the Vicious Circle, but they're greatly outnumbered and hopelessly outgunned!

THE SCUMBAG #10

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA & MORENO DINISIO

COVER B: GREG TOCCHINI

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"MOONFLOWER," Part Five

The Reprobates Assemble! Ernie is no longer the only superpowered Scumbag, as he is joined by some old friends with some new powers! Can Earth's mightiest degenerates stop Madam Hive? Can they save the world? Most important of all…can they bum a smoke?

SHADECRAFT #5

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTIST: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA

COVER: LEE GARBETT

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Zadie Lu lived in her amazing brother's shadow all her life. Now, he's trapped in her shadow—literally—and he can't take it anymore. It's brother versus sister in an epic battle as Zadie fights to save her family!

THE SILVER COIN #4 (of 5)

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

JULY 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The cycle of horror travels far into the future for the fourth issue of THE SILVER COIN by all-stars MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE. The year is 2467, and the old world has been buried beneath the junk of a new civilization. From the trash, a scavenger discovers ancient treasure—a coin. The price it carries, however, is unimaginable.

THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #2

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER B: AFU CHAN

JULY 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"Fresh and action-packed, THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON is thrilling, charming, and hilarious. It's got both mystery AND bar fights between stunt actors and this is all I want out of any narrative, fiction or nonfiction." —Ryan North (Slaughterhouse-Five)

Someone murdered Trigger Keaton, the world's most famous TV action hero. But to be fair, everyone kinda hated him. Now the plot thickens, the sidekick numbers increase, and the STUNTMAN WAR ESCALATES!

And no one is ready for the BEST CAR CHASE EVER put to page going down!

SPAWN #320

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA

July 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

As the NEW Spawn Universe begins, our hero is pulled into making a decision that will ultimately force the conflict that spins into SPAWN's new monthly title coming next month, (KING SPAWN #1).

Spawn's battle against a new and expanding ROGUES GALLERY starts here!

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #9

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Ted loves to welcome new visitors to Stillwater and show them around. That's too bad for Faith.

SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #4

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Under assault by a rogue summoner, Rai and Tomas's only hope lies with…a fuzzy, little genius—Tatakana the Banyan!

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #8

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B: TONY STELLA

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part Two

P.I. Harlan Eversaul reveals his wild cult theories to a reluctant but desperate sheriff's office.

TIME BEFORE TIME #3

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Now prisoners of the criminal organization known as the Union, Tatsuo and Nadia embark on a dangerous journey to win their freedom. Meanwhile, Rosalyn decides to take matters into her own hands.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #14

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"POSSIBILITY," Part Two

The explorers push deeper into the third Zone—POSSIBILITY, a region built on and powered by the strength of American creativity. For cultural expert Ace Kenyatta, this is his finest hour. His knowledge will be key to the team surviving a place where truly anything is possible—from the terrifying to the sublime.

VINYL #2 (of 6)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Our serial killer Walter has sealed himself in an underground bunker with a sunflower death cult. Now he's being hunted by an insane myriad of Husks, Sunflower Girls, and monsters. Everything the cult can send at him. Good thing Walter didn't come alone. That's right. Walter brought along some friends.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #18

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: DAVE RAPOZA

JULY 7 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick has gone over the edge. Where he goes from here will test the limits of his humanity.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #19

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER D: ARTHUR ADAMS

COVER E: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER F: ROB LIEFELD

COVER G: MEL MILTON

COVER H: CHASE CONLEY

JULY 21 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

One of the most popular comic book characters of the 21st century debuts AGAIN!

Enter…Michonne.