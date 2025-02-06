Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Juno Ba, Money Meat

Image Comics' Monkey Meat Summer Batch Takes A Dig At Batman Comics

Image Comics' Monkey Meat: Summer Batch from Juni Ba takes a dig at DC Comics ahead of its upcoming publication.

Article Summary Juni Ba's Monkey Meat: Summer Batch critiques the DC Comics world with cheeky Batman references.

The series explores Monkey Meat Company's bizarre, capitalist island full of experimental oddities.

New anthology from Juni Ba features two daring stories, blending dark humor and fantasy elements.

Issue #1 releases March 5, 2025, offering a thrilling start to this five-part comic series.

We happened to get our hands on a review PDF of Monkey Meat: Summer Batch by Juni Ba, and it's worth picking up if only for the shade it throws at industry hullabaloo. One discerning eye, in particular, tipped us off to the following little Bat-digs, including a coy nod to DC's Catwoman "scandal" and the Death in the Family phone call blowback. What else might we find in the coming pages? Monkey Meat Summer Batch #1 hits shelves on the 5th of March and is monthly for five issues thereafter.

Monkey Meat tells the story of the Monkey Meat Company, which made its fortune selling cans of processed meat all around the world. Using that money to fuel their wacky experiments, they turned their native island into a magical hyper-capitalist hellscape where even demons have to pay rent. And now it's time to kick back for their Monkey Meat summer…

MONKEY MEAT SUMMER BATCH #1 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250488

(W) Juni Ba (A/CA) Juni Ba

New story arc. The anthology is back for five new issues, from the creator of The Boy Wonder! Going on vacation? How about a hellish African fantasy island run by a corporation selling cans of monkey meat? Enjoy our summer vacation format with two tales, games, and double the traum… huh, excitement! In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99 MONKEY MEAT SUMMER BATCH #2 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250535

(W) Juni Ba (A/CA) Juni Ba

The company brings you new tales! A mad scientist revives her girlfriend, but has to do afterlife therapy first. And a broken warrior tries to guide cavemen to glory to make up for his mistakes. Tropical sunlight and regrets! Two of our fave flavors. We might even make them cereals…In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!