Scumbag, Walking Dead, Blue In Green in Image Comics October 2020 Solicits

A new Rick Remender series with Lewis LaRosa and Moreno Dinisio leads Image Comics October 2020 solicitations, with The Scumbag, closely followed by a reprinting of The Walking Dead in full unliving colour. But we also have launches of Commanders In Crisis from Steve Orlando and Davide Tinto, and getting Getting It Together back on schedule. Throw in original graphic novels Blue In Green by Grafity's Wall team Ram V and Anand Rk, and Planet Paradise by Jesse Lonergan and that's a pretty decent spread.

THE SCUMBAG #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: LEWIS LaROSA & MORENO DINISIO

COVER A: LEWIS LaROSA & MORENO DINISIO

COVER B: ANDREW ROBINSON

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part One

The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it!

NEW ONGOING SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS!

RICK REMENDER launches an all-new comedy espionage series, THE SCUMBAG—the story of Ernie Ray Clementine, a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker with a fifth-grade education. He's the only thing standing between us and total Armageddon because this dummy accidentally received a power-imbuing serum, making him the world's most powerful super spy.

This new ongoing series will feature a murderers' row of all-star artistic talent rotating each issue. The first issue showcases the stunning work of LEWIS LaROSA, with subsequent chapters and covers by brilliant talents such as ANDREW ROBINSON, ERIC POWELL, TULA LOTAY, WES CRAIG, ROLAND BOSCHI, SIMONE DI MEO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DUNCAN FEGREDO, YANICK PAQUETTE, MIKE McKONE, DAVE JOHNSON, MORENO DINISIO, and many more!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER E: ARTHUR ADAMS

OCTOBER 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Read it again!

It's time to revisit the historic independent series that took the entertainment world by storm 17 years ago! Follow Rick Grimes's journey again, from the very beginning, but this time in STUNNING FULL COLOR by the masterful DAVE McCAIG.

This deluxe version will feature a memorable array of variant covers commemorating major character introductions and the series' most memorable twists and turns. Each issue will include a new installment of "The Cutting Room Floor," featuring ROBERT KIRKMAN's original handwritten plots along with commentary on abandoned storylines and things that may have changed along the way. This deluxe, definitive presentation of the story in full color will NOT be collected any time soon, so these single issues will be the only way to experience this.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO

COVER D: MAIKA SOZO

COVER E: DAVID TALASKI

COVER F: EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

COVER G: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER H: BLANK

OCTOBER 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $ 3.99

The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide!

A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way!

GETTING IT TOGETHER #1 (OF 4)(RES)

WRITERS: SINA GRACE & OMAR SPAHI

ARTISTS: SINA GRACE, JENNY D. FINE & MX. STRUBLE

COVER: JENNY D. FINE

OCTOBER 7 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

"Pitched toward the audience for relationship drama/comedies that made last year's Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me into a hit"!

—The Hollywood Reporter

Each extra-juicy, extra-length issue of this must-read miniseries is guaranteed to satiate even the thirstiest drama-hound! Newcomer artist JENNY D. FINE shines alongside Marvel Comics' Iceman writer SINA GRACE and co-creator OMAR SPAHI in the all-new modern dramedy you didn't know you needed! Sam and Jack are best friends, and Sam is dating Lauren, Jack's indie rocker sister and roommate. Tensions skyrocket when Sam and Lauren decide to open up their long-term relationship, sending social shockwaves through their friend group and the entire Bay Area, leaving poor Jack caught in the middle! Life gets pretty messy when you're in your 20s and your friends are your family.

BLUE IN GREEN OGN TP

WRITER: RAM V

ARTIST/COVER: ANAND RK

OCTOBER 28 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

The dark and haunting portrayal of a young musician's pursuit of creative genius—the monstrous nature of which threatens to consume him as it did his predecessor half a century ago. From creators RAM V (Grafity's Wall, These Savage Shores) and ANAND RK (Grafity's Wall), BLUE IN GREEN is an exploration of ambitions, expectations, and the horrific depths of their spiraling pursuit.

PLANET PARADISE OGN

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JESSE LONERGAN

NOVEMBER 11 / 128 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

To survive after crash landing on an alien planet, a vacationer must battle against a hostile environment, killer lizards, corporate bureaucracy, and the pessimism of her sole companion, the drug-addled captain of the ship.

FAMILY TREE #9

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"FOREST," Part One

NEW STORY ARC! Everything changes for the Hayes family as the Tree Plague envelops the world. Meanwhile, in the future, Josh fights for his life and uncovers an Arborist plot.

NAILBITER RETURNS #6

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

NEW STORYLINE.

BACK TO WHERE IT ALL STARTED.

Years ago, a war between serial killers began as a simple game but quickly got out of control and was shut down, and now the Nailbiter and his daughter return home to Buckaroo to investigate who restarted the game.

TARTARUS #6

WRITER: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREW KRAHNKE

COVER B: ARTYOM TRAKHANOV

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"DEATH TRIP"

SURKA RETURNS! Surka and Hisa continue their fight to the death in an action-packed return you don't want to miss!

Guest artist ANDREW KRAHNKE pulls out all the stops as we uncover clues to Surka and Hisa's past and what it might mean for the future of Tartarus.

ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 1: THE END AND EVERYTHING AFTER HC

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST / COVER: TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON & CLAYTON COWLES

NOVEMBER 25 / 168 PAGES / FC / E / $24.99

TRIM SIZE 9.5" x 12.5"

WHERE HIS STORY ENDED…HER STORY BEGINS! Everyone knows the story of how ADVENTUREMAN, the greatest pulp hero of all time, ended in a heartbreaking CLIFFHANGER with our hero facing his very execution…now, learn the startling truth about how, 80 years after his seeming demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy light the spark of RESURRECTION! Can these inheritors of the Adventureman legacy rise up to face down the evil that bested the original?

Collects ADVENTUREMAN #1-4



ON THE STUMP TP

WRITER: CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER: FRANCESCO CHIAPPARA

NOVEMBER 4 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

The campaign trail is paved with blood and broken bones.

History diverged one fateful day in 1868, when presidential candidate Horatio Seymour lost his temper mid-debate and violently attacked Ulysses S. Grant, earning him not only widespread popularity but the presidency as well. Today, elections are decided by brutal, highly publicized hand-to-hand combat in arenas called Stumps. And in a society that adores violence this much, it's no surprise that powerful people get away with murder. But not for long—not if Senator Jack Hammer and FBI Agent Anna Bell Lister have anything to say about it.

Eisner-nominated writer CHUCK BROWN (BITTER ROOT, Rotten Apple) teams up with artist FRANCESCO CHIAPPARA and letterer CLAYTON COWLES for a political action series set in a hyper-violent world full of countless injustices and people who have to fight for their place in it.

Collects ON THE STUMP #1-5

BITTER ROOT, VOL. 2: RAGE & REDEMPTION TP

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTISTS: SANFORD GREENE & SOFIE DODGSON

COVER: SANFORD GREENE

OCTOBER 21 / 192 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

Best New Series of 2019—Entertainment Weekly

Monster-hunting has been the Sangerye family business for generations as they battle the jinoo—hideous creatures born out of hate and racism. But now, the Sangeryes face a different threat—the deadly inzondo, a new kind of monster born out of grief and trauma. With one of their own turning into an inzondo, and an army of tortured souls on the attack in 1920s Harlem, the Sangerye family must once again fight to save the world, unless their own pain and suffering transform them into monsters as well!

Collects BITTER ROOT #6-10 and Red Summer Special

CRIMINAL DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 3 HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTIST / COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

OCTOBER 21 / 400 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

This oversized deluxe hardback collects several short stories and novellas from the most award-winning team in the history of comics in a fantastically designed book full of extras—illustrations, selected articles, interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, painted covers…and much, much more! Collects the "SAVAGE SWORD OF CRIMINAL" and "DEADLY HANDS OF CRIMINAL" magazines, the novellas MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES and BAD WEEKEND, and issues 1 and 4 of the newest run of the CRIMINAL monthly series, two full-length short stories about the LAWLESS family.

A true collector's edition must-have for any fan of the best in crime comics.

EXORSISTERS, VOL. 2: KICK AT THE DARKNESS TP

WRITER: IAN BOOTHBY

ARTISTS / COVER: GISÈLE LAGACÉ & PETE PANTAZIS

OCTOBER 21 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

When The Creator said, "Let there be light," The First Shadow fell across creation. Now it's up to Cate and Kate Harrow to stop the world from being swallowed by its infinite darkness. But to do it, they need to get the help of Heaven, Hell, and their deadbeat dad.

Collects EXORSISTERS #6-10

FAMILY TREE, VOL. 2: SEEDS TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

OCTOBER 21 / 120 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

The supernatural family drama continues! Grandpa Judd refuses to give up the fight with the Arborists, even as his young granddaughter Meg begins what could be her final transformation into a tree…or is it the world that will be transformed forever?

Collects FAMILY TREE #5-8



NAILBITER, VOL. 7 TP: NAILBITER RETURNS

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

OCTOBER 28 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON & MIKE HENDERSON'S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED HIT HORROR SERIES RETURNS!

Is the Nailbiter alive? Where is Sheriff Crane? Are they part of the serial killer copycats' horrific game of death?! The only person who can answer all these questions is the Nailbiter's daughter!

Collects NAILBITER RETURNS #1-5

SEX CRIMINALS, VOL. 6: SIX CRIMINALS TP

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

OCTOBER 28 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

The grand finale! The big finish! The climax! We speak, of course, about this, the end of the award-winning, boundary-pushing, taste-challenging SEX CRIMINALS. Suze and Jon have sex, stop time, and rob banks. The bank went after them. Now Suze and Jon finish off the bank, the Sex Police, and the bad guys all in one pop, hoping to dodge a huge load of trouble before it explodes in their faces.

Collects SEX CRIMINALS #26-30, 69

STAIRWAY ANTHOLOGY TP

WRITERS: SIMON BIRKS, CARLOS GIFFONI, JOSEPH A. MICHAEL, MARK SCHMIDT, OCTAVIO KARBANK, OMAR SPAHI, CHRISTOPHER PREECE, FRANK MARTIN, AUSTIN ALLEN HAMBLIN & KEVIN CUFFE

ARTISTS: ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE, ANDREA MUTTI, ATILIO ROJO, DONNY TRAN, EVA CABRERA, LIVIO RAMONDELLI, CHRISTIAN DIBARI & BALAZS VALYOGOS

COVER: RAFFAELE IENCO

OCTOBER 7 /128 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

Genetic manipulation, paradox, alternative histories, and much more are included in this 128-page anthology of hard science fiction and genre stories! From some of the best up-and-coming talent in comics comes a mind-bending look at what makes us human.

SWING, VOL. 3 OGN TP (RES)

WRITER: MATT HAWKINS

ARTIST / COVER: YISHAN LI

OCTOBER 28 / 128 PAGES / FC / A / $16.99

Dan and Cathy's swinging adventures continue in this SUNSTONE spin-off as their relationship becomes strained, perhaps irreparably. Love conquers all in this stylish slice-of-life take on an ethically non-monogamous couple.

ASCENDER #14

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE DIGITAL MAGE," Part Four

Both the Magical Militia and our heroes converge on the moon of Dirishu, the very place where the DESCENDER saga began, as the forces of magic and man explode in all-out war. Mila and Bandit may hold the key to total Armageddon, but first they will need to complete their quest and discover the true fate of Tim-21!



BIG GIRLS #3

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JASON HOWARD

OCTOBER 21 / 24 PAGES / FC /T+ / $3.99

Farm life is no escape from the Jacks, but Ember has worse problems as she battles her toughest foe ever!

BLACK MAGICK #15

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST / COVER: NICOLA SCOTT

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"ASCENSION I," Part Four

Dissent among the forces of Hell, and a revolt within the order of witch-hunters, deepen the peril surrounding Rowan Black and the people she loves. Wild-card assassins and renegade demons enter the field, and a centuries-old conflict threatens to become a free-for-all melee.

BLISS #4 (OF 8)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

END OF THE FIRST ARC! Lethe's ravens have descended on Feral City. Benton has heard his son defend him in court and now knows what he must do. It's time to right the past, sacrifice himself, and return to face the Goddess of Oblivion one last time!



CHU #4

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE FIRST COURSE," Part Four

Body disposal ain't what it used to be.

COFFIN BOUND #7

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: DANI

OCTOBER 7 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

BIG SWORDS! SHARP SUITS! INHERENT DECAY!

With more killers on her tail, Taqa must decide whether to trust in God or earthly loved ones for protection. But the closer she comes to death, the closer she inches to her goal. Perhaps she can hold on just a little longer…

DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #5 (OF 6)

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST: BENJAMIN TIESMA & MAT LOPES

COVER: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Bree finds out exactly what Hunter did that was worth Monk destroying everything he'd built just to kill him…and now she has to question whether she should stop Monk at all.

DECORUM #6

WRITER: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: MIKE HUDDLESTON

OCTOBER 14 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

There are many assassins in the known universe, this is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"Good manners will open doors that the best assassin cannot."

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

COLE TURNER has spent most of his life suppressing false memories of Satanic ritual abuse at his preschool. Now, he's the newest recruit of the Department of Truth…and he just found out those false memories might be truer than he thinks. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout conspiracy thriller!



DIE #14

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: SANA TAKEDA

OCTOBER 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE GREAT GAME," Part Four

"Hey, Stephanie, shall we do DIE's take on the big battles in Return of the King?" "Sure thing, Kieron. Can you add some big emotional messy beats to the visual splendor?" "Sure thing!"

DIE!DIE!DIE! #14

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN & SCOTT M. GIMPLE

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS BURNHAM & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

OCTOBER 21 / 28 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

President Obama has to fight for his life…and the fate of the planet Earth! We promise this ties in with the normal comic in some very cool ways. Trust us. That said, if you've never tried this series before, this would be a fun standalone issue to try out. It's nuts. I'm glad we had this talk. Let's do this more often.

EXCELLENCE #10

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTISTS / COVER A: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ

VISIONS OF EXCELLENCE VARIANT: TARA NICOLE WHITAKER

OCTOBER 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Spencer Dales: Agitator?

As Raymond Dales is dragged into questioning by The Aegis, the only question on his mind: "What has my boy done now?"

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #4

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

OCTOBER 7 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Things go from bad to worse as Owen and Kellie's night out turns into a nightmare! Thankfully, the kids are safe at home…aren't they?

GIDEON FALLS #26

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

2019 EISNER AWARD WINNER, BEST NEW SERIES

"WICKED WORLDS," Part Five

ARC FINALE! As the Gideon Falls multiverse is beset by even greater peril, Molly and Fred meet a familiar face with a malevolent new expression.

THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: JASON AARON

ARTIST / COVER: r.m. GUÉRA

OCTOBER 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Unfortunately for Sharri and Jael, there is no escaping from the Old Mothers atop their primordial mountain. Can nothing save them from becoming the next Virgin Brides? And just who exactly are they to wed? Who are the Sons of God?

INKBLOT #2

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

OCTOBER 7 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

After vanishing from The Seeker's library in the Living Castle, the magical cat wanders deeper into the Forestlands and finds a clan of elves. Something lurks in the haunted cave nearby, and the elves must go to investigate with the help of their new kitty companion…

KILLADELPHIA #9

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"BURN BABY BURN," Part Three

The second arc of the critically acclaimed, bestselling series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and Jason Shawn Alexander, the artist who redefined SPAWN, comes a modern horror tale that will leave you speechless!

The trauma-ridden city of Philly has been terrified by the horrific actions of a ruthless new monster. Now, learn the hidden origin behind the savage vampire known only as "Jupiter," and discover just how Abigail got her claws into him in the first place! But is he a mindless pawn, or does he have them right where he wants them?

LOST SOLDIERS #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: ALEŠ KOT

ARTISTS: LUCA CASALANGUIDA & HEATHER MOORE

COVER: LUCA CASALANGUIDA & HEATHER MOORE

OCTOBER 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The house where the past goes.

LOW #26

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: GREG TOCCHINI & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

COVER C: ANDREW ROBINSON

OCTOBER 21 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"LIGHT BRINGS LIGHT," Part Four

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Our final journey with Stel Caine and what remains of her family. The final fate of mankind decided. Will optimism win in the end?

THE MARKED #

WRITER / COVER B: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER A: JAY ANACLETO

OCTOBER 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SOMETHING WICKED…" Part One

The Marked are about doing what they should…protecting the world from dark magic. But when confronted with a mysterious artifact of great sinister power, they call in "consultants:" Kildare and The Pug from Aria. Don't miss this rare team up!

MOONSHINE #22

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"ANGELS SHARE," Part Five

ARC FINALE! Agent Ness's search reaches an unforeseen conclusion as Lou confronts the Torso Killer, but are there larger forces at play? Meanwhile, Tempest finally reaches the heights (or is it depths?) she's always wanted.

NOMEN OMEN #10 (OF 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: MARCO CHECCHETTO

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"WICKED GAME," Part Five

END OF STORY ARC. The second act in MARCO B. BUCCI and JACOPO CAMAGNI's urban fantasy tale reaches its shocking finale! The Traitors' conspiracy will hit King Taranis where it hurts most. But not everything goes according to plan. And that's putting it lightly, trust us.

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #28

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

OCTOBER 14 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Meanwhile, deep in Oblivion, Edward Cole and Mateo search tirelessly for any sign of Nathan…oh, how the tables have turned.

OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #48

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: PAUL AZACETA & ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

OCTOBER 28 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

SERIES FINALE

"THE MERGED," Part Six

It has all been building to this! The Great Merge is here! What does this mean for the world moving forward? Kyle Barnes has spent every waking moment trying to gain control of his powers, to find a place in this world safe for him and his family…in the end, was it all for nothing?

PRETTY VIOLENT #10

WRITERS: DEREK HUNTER & JASON YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER : DEREK HUNTER

OCTOBER 7 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Unseen war has come to a head. Everyone's involved. The heroes, the fake heroes, the villains, the vigilantes. Surely almost all of them are going to end up dead.

RAT QUEENS #22 (RES)

WRITER: RYAN FERRIER

ARTISTS: MORITAT & CASEY SILVER

COVER: PRISCILLA PETRAITES & MARCO LESKO

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

RAT QUEENS welcomes a new art team—MORITAT & CASEY SILVER!

No gods. No rules. All problems. Business is booming for our heroes-for-hire, but the dissolution of an ancient treaty has put Palisade in the crosshairs of a monster squad with an appetite for long nights, party fights, and wolf bites!

SAVAGE DRAGON #253

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE VICIOUS CIRCLE REBORN"

The notorious criminal organization known as the Vicious Circle has left Chicago and found a new home—in Toronto, Ontario, and their only obstacle is Malcolm Dragon, son of the Savage Dragon. But Malcolm Dragon was already in over his head before their arrival. How can he possibly hope to survive? Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

SEA OF STARS #8

WRITERS: JASON AARON & DENNIS HALLUM

ARTISTS & COVER: STEPHEN GREEN & RICO RENZI

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

"THE PEOPLE OF THE BROKEN MOON," Part Three

Kadyn is on the run in the wild heavens, with shark-riding warriors, a giant, mysterious leviathan, and his own space-ravaged (and possibly crazed) father in hot pursuit. He now must decide if he can trust Dalla, his only companion…but what is the dark tragedy that left her banished from her people?

SPAWN #311

WRITER / COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER C: GERARDO ZAFFINO

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"THE INFERNO FALLOUT," Part Two

New Heroes! New Villains! New Costume!

SPAWN continues down his path of eliminating those that have burned down the neighborhood he grew up in as a child. Fires, protests, and politics cannot hide them from Spawn's vengeful wrath…especially the mastermind behind it all called RED MEAT!

TODD McFARLANE and GERARDO ZAFFINO continue to weave their tale of VENGEANCE!



STEALTH #6 (OF 6)

WRITER: MIKE COSTA

ARTIST: NATE BELLEGARDE & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER: JASON HOWARD

OCTOBER 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Stealth has lived long enough to be both hero and villain in Detroit. With the entire city on the verge of destroying itself, Stealth must take his legacy into his own hands.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #2

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Daniel West has returned to Stillwater, but his homecoming is anything but happy! What secret is the town hiding from the outside world? And can Daniel save his mother from meeting her fate within The Park? Find out in Skybound's newest horror sensation!

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #5

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part Four

Randy's troubles grow like cancer as he is haunted by the past and shuns the present.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #9

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: DAVE JOHNSON

OCTOBER 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"UNITY," Part Three

The expedition moves further into UNITY, and discovers more of the secrets of this techno-futuristic paradise version of America.

UNEARTH #9 (RES)

WRITERS: CULLEN BUNN & KYLE STRAHM

ARTIST / COVER: BALDEMAR RIVAS

OCTOBER 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

All paths converge, and terrible things come to light. Frankie must choose between saving her new family and stopping the plans of Henry Thomas and his followers.

###