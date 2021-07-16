Image Comics Partners With Panel Syndicate For Friday

In news that no longer surprises anyone, Image Comics announced another partnership with Panel Syndicate, in this case the Panel Syndiate comic Friday by Ed Brubaker, Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vicente. Forgive the glibness. Brubaker is one of the medium's most consistent writers and the award-winning art team of Martin and Vicente is just as reliable as Brubaker.

"I'm so excited to finally see Friday in print. This is one of my career-favorite projects, and every chapter that Marcos draws ups his game to an unbelievable level," said Brubaker. "I've never really done anything like this book before, a post-YA coming of age story with that beautiful mid-70s era look, and watching Marcos and Muntsa bring the town of Kings Hill to life has been astonishing. I can't wait for a whole new audience to discover Friday Fitzhugh and her terrible Christmas."

Martín added: "Friday Fitzhugh and Lancelot Jones thought they were enjoying their adventures as YA detectives in a nice New England town but of course, they didn't know their lives were in the hands of master crime storyteller, Ed Brubaker. That's real unfortunate for them as anyone familiar with Ed's expert hand in setting up dark, troubling situations wrapped in sad, melancholic atmospheres knows. But their loss is our gain and I hope the readers will have as much of a blast getting to know these characters as I've had drawing them. Or if nothing else, just flip through the pages to enjoy Muntsa's beautiful color work."

"For me, Friday was one of the highlights of an obviously turbulent 2020," said Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer & Publisher at Image Comics. "After enjoying Friday as a reader via Panel Syndicate, I'm thrilled to be in a position to publish Ed and Marcos's masterwork here at Image. Comics don't get much better than this."

Image describes the Eisner-nominated series as "one part Encyclopedia Brown and one part HP Lovecraft." Image promises an exclusive physical edition of the first arc, Friday Book One: The First Day of Christmas, will be out in November.