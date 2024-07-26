Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: Planet Death, sdcc

Image Comics Teases Special Giveaway At San Diego Comic-Con Today

On the Image Comics Instagram account, they posted the following tease for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con...

On the Image Comics Instagram account, they posted the following tease for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con. "Pssssssst. Hey you…are you going to SDCC? There's a panel on Friday where there's going to be a giveaway to those in the room."

Well, that would be this one:

Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

Friday July 26, 2024 1:00pm – 2:00pm PDT

Room 25ABC

Geoff Johns (Redcoat, Rook: Exodus), Gerry Duggan (Falling in Love on the Path To Hell), Erica Schultz (Rat City), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), and Wyatt Kennedy (Nights) have a freewheeling conversation about genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks of the trade. Moderated by Jim Viscardi (Image Comics).

What the giveaway is, we don't have a scooby. But these things are a) usually panel exclusive and b) end up fetching a pretty penny on the aftermarket. Is Image Comics trying to do what Bad Idea will be doing on Saturday?

Bad Idea

Saturday July 27, 2024 2:30pm – 3:30pm PDT

Room 24ABC

Mastermind Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick franchise of movies, modern maestro Robert Venditti, and visionary artist Tomás Giorello join Bad Idea impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, Ben Simpson, Brockton McKinney, Benny Potter, Andrew Potter, Atom! Freeman, and Joshua Dysart for a first look at what will be the biggest comic book of the year: Planet Death! Plus previews of Bad Idea's biggest slate yet and a convention exclusive giveaway!

And that giveaway is the launch exclusive of Planet Death, by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello…

"PLANET DEATH: San Diego Comic-Con Editio

To secure your copy of the PLANET DEATH: San Diego Comic-Con Edition make sure to back the ROBERT VENDITTI'S TANKERS Kickstarter campaign. All attendees who back the campaign at any tier are eligible for one (1) free copy of the convention exclusive. Then bring it to the PLANET DEATH themed Tiki party beginning at 7:00pm to get it signed by the PLANET DEATH creative team."

"We're giving away ten (10) signed copies of THE HERO TRADE: FABULOUS in full color to attendees who ask questions at the panel! These books are part of a very special limited run done for the Budapest Comic Con and have never been distributed in the U.S. Only a few dozen were given away in Budapest and cover artist Raúl Allén was gracious enough to sign a small number which we're bringing to give away at the panel."

