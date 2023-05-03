Image's Radiant Black #24 Has Massive Hidden Fan Voting Easter Egg Courtesy of Radiant Black there’s a possibility that some iconic Image character will be making a cameo appearance in the Supermassive 2023 one-shot.

Something is afoot over in the Massive-verse this week. We're hearing that today's Radiant Black #24 has another one of Kyle Higgins' sneaky QR codes buried somewhere in its pages that redirects to a Website allowing readers to cast their vote—not for Biden, DeSantis, Kennedy or Trump, but for who will be Radiant Black? What's this mean exactly? Will Radiant Black's fate really lie in the hands of those who choose to participate in these Massive-shenanigans? It would seem so and it's an interesting gamble for a creator to make nowadays. And let's not forget that this will be leading into the next issue, Radiant Black #25—which we were promised will kick off The Catalyst War:

But a little bird has told me that that's not the only surprise the Massive-Verse has in store for fans lately… there's a possibility that some iconic Image character will be making a cameo appearance in the Supermassive 2023 one-shot hitting shelves on 24 May.

Okay, we don't even need to press our source inside Image for this—we're going to call it right now that Spawn is going to show up in Supermassive. He recently showed up in Killadelphia #30, and he did those Team-Up cover appearances back in December. We feel pretty sure Spawn's on the loose and that he'll be in Supermassivetoo! Our little bird at Image says only, the Massive-Verse certainly does seem like a place Spawn might like to pay a visit, doesn't it?

And if that's the case, is this further indication that something is brewing at Image in terms of larger scale universe-building, as hinted at here? Outside of the Toddfather's burgeoning Spawn Universe, the Image Universe as a whole has been more or less dormant since 2009's ill-fated Image United, but with creators like Kyle Higgins, Geoff Johns, and Robert Kirkman piecing together their own pocket universes, is it possible it's all part of a scheme to develop an all-encompassing Image… Multiverse?

So there you have it, folks—three key collectible issues you're going to want to get your hands on: Radiant Black #24, Supermassive 2023 one-shot, and Radiant Black #25—with the potential for this all to turn into much, much more.

RADIANT BLACK #24 CVR A CARLINI MV

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230235

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Eleonora Carlini

RETURN TO EXISTENCE!

With their shared powers out of control, Nathan and Marshall go back to the source. But what new challenges await them within Existence? And what secrets will come out in a place with only truth?

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: $3.99

RADIANT BLACK #25 CVR A COSTA MV

IMAGE COMICS

MAY230266

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A/CA) Marcello Costa

NEW STORY ARC The Radiants were stolen. An empire, vaster than space, has come to claim them. The end of the world is here. THE CATALYST WAR begins. And amidst the chaos, Nathan and Marshall will make the biggest decision of their lives: who will be Radiant Black? RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99

SUPERMASSIVE 2023 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230031

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

A doorway has opened. Beyond it lies the Holy Grail. Yes, that Holy Grail. But why are RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, and THE DEAD LUCKY all so desperate to get their hands on it-and who is the mysterious woman who stands in their way?

Massive-Verse architects KYLE HIGGINS, RYAN PARROTT, MELISSA FLORES & MAT GROOM are joined by superstar art team DANIELE DI NICUOLO & WALTER BAIAMONTE (Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Seven Secrets) for a 50-page one-shot crossover event!

SUPERMASSIVE is a Massive-Verse comic.In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: $5.99