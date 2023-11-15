Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Immortal Thor, mjolnir, storm, thor

Immortal Thor #4 Asks Is Storm Worthy To Hold The Hammer? (Spoilers)

Today sees Ororo, Storm, Regent Of Sol, Queen of Arakko, summoned to the Moon, by Thor in the middle of Arakki Civil War.

Article Summary Immortal Thor #4 asks if Storm, Queen of Arakko, can wield Mjolnir.

Storm's historical link with Thor's enchanted hammer, Stormcaster, explored.

Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo judge Storm's worthiness in the Marvel Universe.

Latest comic settles debates over Storm's power to control Mjolnir herself... or not.

Today sees Ororo, Storm, Regent Of Sol, Queen of Arakko, summoned right in the middle of the Fall Of X Civil War on what once called Mars, across the solar system – her solar system – to the Moon, by Thor. Not unsurprisingly, this mutant goddess isn't that pleased by the intervention of Thor in this matter, let alone his brother/sister with whom she has history.

Forty years-ish ago, Chris Claremont and Arthur Adams' X-Men Annual #9 saw Loki trick Storm into taking an enchanted hammer Stormcaster, which gave her powers and appearance similar to that of Thor, and returned to her powers over the weather, as her own mutant powers had been removed at that time.

In the end, she rejected the hammer, understanding Loki's trickery, though it returned a few times. More recent comics, saw her wield Mjolnir alongside Thor to destroy Stormcaster. There has been some debate over whether or not she was actually wielding Mjolnir at the time, however, or if Thor was actually doing the wielding.

Well, it seems that Immortal Thor #4, by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo and published today by Marvel Comics, is keen to put that debate to bed, a little. As Mjlonir is back in play, courtesy of Thor, and sent to its once-wielder.

Basically… yes she can wield Mjolnir is the mood takes her.

Because she's worthy. And this time Marvel Comics is making it all official.

IMMORTAL THOR #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230820

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

SUMMONS OF THE ALL-FATHER! On the dark side of the moon, God faced Goddess – and that was only the beginning of Thor's troubles. But as his many foes gathered to destroy him, the Odinson had one final trick to play… This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Summoning of the Four. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!