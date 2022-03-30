Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)

Immortal X-Men #1 and, along the way, it reveals a big secret about Mister Sinister that overnight transforms everything about his time on Krakoa, and before. As House Of X and Powers Of X revealed, courtesy of Moira Mactaggert, was that Mister Sinister was an early recruit to setting up Krakoa, where he joined the governing Quiet Council.

Mister Sinister itself now appears to be living in a body that is a chimera created using the body of Thunderbird. In the House Of X/Power Of X series, we learn that in the future, Mister Sinister creates more chimera, combining DNA of mutants to create new individuals.

And we get a break down of Rasputin, a chimera in the future, and from where – and whom – their DNA originated.

A combination of Quentin Quire, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde, X-23 and Unus The Untouchable. And so Rasputin appeared in Power Of X…

With the Krakoan system of resurrecting mutants, with the five creating new bodies and Charles Xavier bringing back their souls, there have been questions and suggestions as to what would happen if mutant minds were put into other bodies, or what if the process was carried out when a mutant was alive, creating duplicates. But it seems that Xavier thought of this… and has forbidden Sinister from making copies of mutants, as he did Madelyne Pryor from Jean Grey.

So he's not allowed to make copies, what can he do? Marvel's Incoming showed us what was coming down the pipe.

Making something new from something old. Chimeras on Krakoa now, not a hundred years hence. Later, in X-Men #7, the concept that will feed into the desire for chimera is beginning. As mutants leave wills before they die -and are then resurrected, requesting such chimera possibilities.

Why not indeed, Nightcrawler? One day you'll end up as part of Rasputin. Colossus was already talking about coming back better in X-Force #8.

And Domino encounters the results of, well, a very crude version of a chimera as well…

And in Hellions #15, Kwannon, the new Psylocke, shares Sinister plans with Tarn The Uncaring of the Lucus Vile of Arakko.

Plans that seem to disturb Tarn rather, an Arakki mutant with the power to rearrange DNA himself. Something Sinister might well take an interest in.

After all, all Sinister wanted from the Hellions' journey to Amenth was DNA samples for his own work. And what is that work?

Creating chimera, and more importantly, creating chimera with Arrakko and Krakoans.

And today in Immortal X-Men #1, we learn that he also continued his cloning farms away from Krakoa, and this is where he has been doing his most genius of work. And I am reminded of the movie Primer, which established a rule of time travel that you could never travel back further in time than when you turned the time machine on. At that point, future versions of yourself could then travel to your present, but never further back. Until someone sent one of those operating time machines from the future to the present, which now extended that time travelling window further to the past. A clever trick, lifting yourself by your own bootstraps. And maybe Mister Sinister was paying attention.

Because Mister Sinister is a pre-cognitive. The very kind of individual who Moira Mactaggert wanted banned from Krakoa. But his precognition is not from time travelling, or his mutant power, it is something far more… sinister.

Because, just like Destiny, he knows the future. He knows what is coming. And can prepare for it.

It is also what gives him greater insight. How does he know that Colossus has been compromised by Russia. Could it be because he has seen it happen? Just as what will happen if and when Hope Summers is elected to the Quiet Council? But how?

And he even gets to spoil the very comic book that he is appearing in. And this is how he does it. First, please note the principle of Cyclops' Gun here at play.

By Act 3 of this storyline, someone has to shoot the Cyclops Eyeball Gun at someone. This is a law of fiction that writer Kieron Gillen is deliberately playing by. Optic blast eyeballs heading your way. But what else has he weaponised?

Moira Mactaggert herself. He has been cloning a chimera of himself of Moira, repeatedly, killing them, saving the memories from when they restart their lives and timeline, and proceeding accordingly. And, from the chart, has been doing this many, many times. This is not the Tenth Life of Moira Mactaggert. It is not even the 10b life, after Orchis changed the past with their Days Of Future ripoff. No, the entire Marvel Universe, as it now stands, is probably the 283rd life of Mister Nathaniel Essex. And he'd probably reset it all again if he realised he'd chosen the wrong cravat for supper…

