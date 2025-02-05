Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: fantastic four, invisible woman

In The Wake Of The Fantastic Four Trailer, Marvel Shows Off Sue Storm

In the wake of the Fantastic Four Trailer, Marvel shows off the Invisible Woman's powers on new variant covers

Article Summary Marvel teases new variant covers featuring Sue Storm after Fantastic Four trailer release.

Invisible Woman's powers spotlighted, proving she's the most powerful member of Marvel's First Family.

March sees exclusive Invisible Woman variant covers across popular Marvel comic series.

Anticipation builds for upcoming film and One World Under Doom comic event this year.

So we had a trailer for the new Fantastic Four movie, First Steps, yesterday, which gave the first appearance of H.E.R.B.I.E. a bit of a boost on eBay. There was also plenty of discussion over the way Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, had her powers portrayed on screen. Well, the comic book side of Marvel would also like a little of that attention and has a bunch of Invisible Woman variant covers coming to their comic book line in March, following similar for The Thing and Human Torch. Mister Fantastic, HERBIE, Galactus and the Silver Surfer to come? With Marvel reminded us that she is "the Fantastic Four's most powerful member"…

"These new pieces arrive during a monumental year for Marvel's First Family. In addition to the release of Marvel Studios' highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps film on July 25, the team will undergo major developments during the upcoming One World Under Doom comic event, both in the main series by Ryan North and R.B. Silva and tie-in issues of North's Fantastic Four comic book run."

On Sale 3/5

IMMORTAL THOR #21 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON – 75960620664302121

SPIDER-BOY #17 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI – 75960620785501721

WOLVERINE #7 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON – 75960620841800721

On Sale 3/12

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER – 75960620200306931

DEADPOOL #12 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK – 75960620897501221

HELLVERINE #4 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN – 75960621157900421

IRON MAN #6 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE – 75960620898200621

On Sale 3/19

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #2 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO – 75960621053400221

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY FRANY – 75960620483003121

On Sale 3/26

RED HULK #2 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND – 75960620931600241

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!