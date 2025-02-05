Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: fantastic four, invisible woman
In The Wake Of The Fantastic Four Trailer, Marvel Shows Off Sue Storm
In the wake of the Fantastic Four Trailer, Marvel shows off the Invisible Woman's powers on new variant covers
Article Summary
- Marvel teases new variant covers featuring Sue Storm after Fantastic Four trailer release.
- Invisible Woman's powers spotlighted, proving she's the most powerful member of Marvel's First Family.
- March sees exclusive Invisible Woman variant covers across popular Marvel comic series.
- Anticipation builds for upcoming film and One World Under Doom comic event this year.
So we had a trailer for the new Fantastic Four movie, First Steps, yesterday, which gave the first appearance of H.E.R.B.I.E. a bit of a boost on eBay. There was also plenty of discussion over the way Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, had her powers portrayed on screen. Well, the comic book side of Marvel would also like a little of that attention and has a bunch of Invisible Woman variant covers coming to their comic book line in March, following similar for The Thing and Human Torch. Mister Fantastic, HERBIE, Galactus and the Silver Surfer to come? With Marvel reminded us that she is "the Fantastic Four's most powerful member"…
"These new pieces arrive during a monumental year for Marvel's First Family. In addition to the release of Marvel Studios' highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps film on July 25, the team will undergo major developments during the upcoming One World Under Doom comic event, both in the main series by Ryan North and R.B. Silva and tie-in issues of North's Fantastic Four comic book run."
On Sale 3/5
- IMMORTAL THOR #21 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON – 75960620664302121
- SPIDER-BOY #17 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI – 75960620785501721
- WOLVERINE #7 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON – 75960620841800721
On Sale 3/12
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER – 75960620200306931
- DEADPOOL #12 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK – 75960620897501221
- HELLVERINE #4 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN – 75960621157900421
- IRON MAN #6 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE – 75960620898200621
On Sale 3/19
- EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #2 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY ROGE ANTONIO – 75960621053400221
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY FRANY – 75960620483003121
On Sale 3/26
- RED HULK #2 INVISIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND – 75960620931600241