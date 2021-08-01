In This Preview of Hellions #14… The Hellions WILL DIE?!

Hellions #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and a preview of the issue doesn't bode well for the titular Hellions. Tarn the Uncaring, along with his posse, The Locus Vile, want to make the Hellions pay for Mister Sinister stealing their jeans during the X of Swords crossover event. Wait a minute, can't they just buy some new jeans? That seems a little harsh. Oh, sorry, I'm being told that Sinister actually stole the Locus Vile's genes, not their jeans. That makes more sense then.

Anyway, despite a Sinister clone who is confirmed to still have a penis (seriously, read the preview) attempting to save his friends, the Locus Vile have murder on their minds. Can any Hellions survive this issue? Does it matter when they'll just be resurrected anyway? Death is even more meaningless than usual these days. Blood will be shed, probably on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

