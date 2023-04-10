Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Has Arrived at Hasbro Uncover the mysteries and the legacy of the one and only Indiana Jones with Hasbro as new Adventures Series figures are on the way

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is only a couple of months away, and fans could not be more excited. This is Indy's last ride, and it looks like it is going to be an epic one, and Hasbro is bringing it to life. Two Dial of Destiny figures has been revealed as part of Hasbro's next wave of Adventure Series figures. Indy and Helena Shaw are ready for their next adventure with two impressive releases capturing likenesses from the film and new sculpts. Both will include parts to build the Skull Temple Build-An-Artifact from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Both figures will be fun additions, and everyone needs an older Indy in their Adventure Series collection. Hasbro has these new Dial of Destiny figures set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are set to arrive on April 13, 2023. Both characters are priced at $24.99 and will be found here and at most online retailers.

Hasbro is on the Hunt for the Dial of Destiny

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (DIAL OF DESTINY) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2023). This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (DIAL OF DESTINY) action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"Includes figure, detachable backpack, satchel, coiled whip, flashlight accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Skull Temple. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES HELENA SHAW (DIAL OF DESTINY) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2023). Includes figure, detachable backpack, flashlight accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Skull Temple. Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."