Infinite Frontier #1 – The DC Comics Omniverse Special For March 2021

For a couple of months, Bleeding Cool has been telling you that March will see DC Comics publish something we referred to as the DC Comics Omiverse Special #1 – though we knew it wasn't called that. We took the title from a few lines in a James Tynion IV Death Metal comic book. But we knew what it was, A one-shot to relaunch the DC Universe after Future State in the fashion of the DC Rebirth Special #1. And we now know it's called Infinite Frontier #1. We have this quote from an e-mail sent to retailers last night to promote retailer-exclusive cover opportunities for The Joker #1 and Harley Quinn #1 which read as follows:

The Joker #1 features a lead story written by James Tynion with art by Guillem March, and a backup story written by Tynion and Sam Johns with art by Mirka Andolfo. This issue directly follows Infinite Frontier #1 — and The Joker is the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement — and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker? And in the backup story, following the events of the smash hit Punchline #1, DC's most controversial new villain navigates the infrastructure of Blackgate Penitentiary — while on the outside, Harper Row takes up the mantle of Bluebird to stop her brother from falling under Punchline's influence. The Joker #1 is a 40-page comic scheduled to arrive in stores on March 9.

The Joker follows directly on from Infinite Frontier #1 – which will be published on March 2nd 2021. Back in November 3rd, Bleeding Cool told you that this would mean "characters and comic books are no longer tied to a strict continuity but will play faster and looser with history" and then later on November 9th, "in the manner of DC Rebirth, it will be a one-shot to relaunch the DC Universe in March, following Future State in January and February. Like Rebirth it will be a relaunch, not a reboot, but will include some dalliance with continuity. Unlike the DC Rebirth Special it will not be by one creative team. Instead, it will be closer to Marvel Comics' equivalent volumes, Marvel Now and Incoming, a narrative structure holding lead-ins to all manner of books that will be relaunching from March onwards. As before, some titles will keep their numbering, others will not, others will be entirely new books. But there will be fewer than before."

We are looking to see work from Scott Snyder, Josh Williamson, James Tynion IV, Geoff Johns, Brian Bendis and more.