What We Can Expect From March's DC Omniverse Special?

What can we expect from March's DC Omniverse Special? For a start, it won't be called the DC Omniverse Special unless I am a genuine soothseer. That's just the name I'm using for what is coming – just was what we called The Band-Aid became Convergence. But we know a little about it.

In the manner of DC Rebirth, it will be a one-shot to relaunch the DC Universe in March, following Future State in January and February. Like Rebirth it will be a relaunch, not a reboot, but will include some dalliance with continuity. Unlike the DC Rebirth Special it will not be by one creative team. Instead, it will be closer to Marvel Comics' equivalent volumes, Marvel Now and Incoming, a narrative structure holding lead-ins to all manner of books that will be relaunching from March onwards. As before, some titles will keep their numbering, others will not, others will be entirely new books. But there will be fewer than before.

Expect the big writer names, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Brian Bendis, Geoff Johns and Josh Williamson. I'd also want to look out for the likes of Tom Taylor, Ram V, Si Spencer, Joelle Jones, Bryan Hill, John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Sean Gordon Murphy but that is more educated guesswork. Tom King? We'll see.

As we stated, the plan is to introduce a looser continuity to the DC Universe, as a DC Omniverse, as recently teased in Death Metal: Rise Of A New God. But that's only going forward. The intent is that everything that happened, happened. An eighty-year shared universe of continuity. But by reintroducing an infinite multiverse, it loosens the strings for storytelling going forward. The idea that now, post-Death Metal, all 80 plus years of the mainline DC history is set inside continuity, every story remembered by the characters, but going forward, the worlds out there and possibilities are infinite.

However, it will have structure, it will have rules, there will be a framing system for stories at DC Comics going forward, whatever reality, if any, they take place in. And the DC Omniverse Special whatever it will be called in March will play it out over eighty pages. I don't know what else to expect at this point. But possibly less Watchmen than last time.