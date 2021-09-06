Infinite Frontier #6 Preview: Will Barry Allen Ruin Everything?

Infinite Frontier #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but what are endings if not opportunities to launch the next big event, as this issue is set up to do. But first, Barry Allen, in his attempt to save the multiverse, must give Darkseid what he needs to achieve his own ends. Does this mean we're rooting for Barry to fail? Aren't we always? Check out the preview below.

INFINITE FRONTIER #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

One story ends and the next phase of the DC Multiverse begins. We have one name for you: DARKSEID. Our heroes knew that someone had been pulling the strings this entire time, but are they prepared for it to be the biggest bad of all? As President Superman, Alan Scott, Roy Harper, and the rest converge for a showdown, the secret of Omega Planet is revealed. Plus, Barry Allen is put on a path he may never get off!

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $4.99