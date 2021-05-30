Infinite Frontier Is Just Act One of Josh Williamson's DC Masterplan
Infinite Frontier time! Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast the other week and had lots to say. We pointed out a few things regarding the Green Arrow and Aquaman books going forward, and how he almost left DC Comics over 5G but there was much, much more besides, including regarding the character of Damian Wayne he is writing in Robin.
Talking about Robin, he stated "It's gonna be interesting when you see that what's going on with Robin is then going to connect with another book I'm working on that hasn't been announced yet. And those books will collapse and the aftermath of that will collide with something else. Infinite Frontier, the six-issue mini is just chapter one. It's Act One of something else that we're doing and it'll be like Infinite Frontiers Act One. The aftermath will be Act Two and there's another really big thing I'm doing next year and that will be Act Three and that'll be the culmination of all the stuff from Infinite Frontier and all this stuff I've been working on forever, it all comes together in one big crazy thing. It'll be interesting when you see how it all comes together into this nutty story we're planning for next year. It'll be easily the biggest and most intimidating thing I've ever written. I'm super nervous, I'm starting to write it in July. I'm writing it that early, though it won't come out for a while. I've already plotted a lot of it out and that's part of what talking with other creators about and talking editorial about a lot and it's going to be huge."
"Like, Infinite Frontier, Robin a few other books that people are working on, they're all gonna collide at some point and that'll be part of the stuff I'm doing next year. The really big thing I'm doing next year, but Infinite Frontier, that's Act One of this really big thing that we're planning." Infinite Frontier #1 is published by DC Comics on the 22nd of June.
INFINITE FRONTIER #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/22/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #2 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/13/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day.
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #4 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads
President Superman finds himself in the wrong world, and it isn't looking good. Bones and Chase attempt to stop super-powered heroes and villains from crossing Multiversal lines. If they can shut down the President of Steel, they think that it will serve as a signal to all to not mess with Earth-0! This is only a distraction, however, as Injustice Incarnate begins to show them the worst the Multiverse has to offer, and only Flashpoint Batman is there to lend the heroes backup.
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/10/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads
Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/24/2021