Infinite Frontier Is Just Act One of Josh Williamson's DC Masterplan

Infinite Frontier time! Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast the other week and had lots to say. We pointed out a few things regarding the Green Arrow and Aquaman books going forward, and how he almost left DC Comics over 5G but there was much, much more besides, including regarding the character of Damian Wayne he is writing in Robin.

Talking about Robin, he stated "It's gonna be interesting when you see that what's going on with Robin is then going to connect with another book I'm working on that hasn't been announced yet. And those books will collapse and the aftermath of that will collide with something else. Infinite Frontier, the six-issue mini is just chapter one. It's Act One of something else that we're doing and it'll be like Infinite Frontiers Act One. The aftermath will be Act Two and there's another really big thing I'm doing next year and that will be Act Three and that'll be the culmination of all the stuff from Infinite Frontier and all this stuff I've been working on forever, it all comes together in one big crazy thing. It'll be interesting when you see how it all comes together into this nutty story we're planning for next year. It'll be easily the biggest and most intimidating thing I've ever written. I'm super nervous, I'm starting to write it in July. I'm writing it that early, though it won't come out for a while. I've already plotted a lot of it out and that's part of what talking with other creators about and talking editorial about a lot and it's going to be huge."

"Like, Infinite Frontier, Robin a few other books that people are working on, they're all gonna collide at some point and that'll be part of the stuff I'm doing next year. The really big thing I'm doing next year, but Infinite Frontier, that's Act One of this really big thing that we're planning." Infinite Frontier #1 is published by DC Comics on the 22nd of June.