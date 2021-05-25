"Worlds Will Live" – Josh Williamson Sells Infinite Frontier #1

Infinite Frontier #1 time! This week, DC Comics' Final Order Cut-Off date has been pulled back from Sunday night to Thursday night. It is not uncommon for retailers of late not to realise that, and for orders not to be updated or addressed early on. Writer of the big DC event Infinite Frontier #1, FOCing this week, doesn't want that to happen, and took to Twitter.

INFINITE FRONTIER #1 hits comic stores on June 22nd. The Final Order Cut-Off is this THURSDAY the 27th, so I decide to try something different & talk to you directly on here with a thread full of info on the series!

I don't normally do threads like this, but because of the hard work the team is putting into INFINITE FRONTIER & the impact the series will have on the DCU this year & in 2022, I wanted to create a place for retailers, readers and press to check out info & art on the series.

The INFINITE FRONTIER mini-series starting in June is a separate series from the digital first SECRET FILES preludes. Some of the cast haven't been seen in a major story for a few years, so we wanted to showcase them before they starred in the main Infinite Frontier event.

The new Infinite Frontier mini-series continues the mystery from INFINITE FRONTIER #0. The mini-series is more of a character focused event that tells an important story for the future of the DCU. Following Death Metal, big moves are being made in secret by Darkseid… The first words on page one of INFINITE FRONTIER #1 are "Worlds will live…" Here is a sneak peak at #1 by @Xermanico & @rfajardojr ! Who did killer work on the first issue! The cast of INFINITE FRONTIER is Roy Harper, Cameron Chase, Director Bones, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Jade, Barry Allen/Flash, President Superman from Earth-23, Justice Incarnate and another character we will reveal later… And no, they are NOT all on a big team together. This week I'll post more about the characters of INFINITE FRONTIER along with some art of the cast from #1. Tease a bit of the characters roles in Infinite Frontier, while trying to avoid too many spoilers. I love writing this cast! INFINITE FRONTIER #1 has the FIRST APPEARANCE of a new mystery character called X-TRACT. She's a Multiversal Bounty Hunter. Rounding up people who don't belong on Earth-0. Art by @Xermanico& @rfajardojr

The variant covers for INFINITE FRONTIER #1-#6 are a large connecting variant cover by @THEBRYANHITCH & @Sinccolor. Each cover features part of the cast. Starting on #1 with Alan Scott and Obsidian!

This Infinite Frontier cast are in separate stories that collide with each other as the series continues. One of my goals with this mini-series is to tell a Multiversal mystery from a grounded point of view. To see a post-big event DCU from angles we don't normally see.

We wanted to create a story that felt like the classic "Countdown to Infinite Crisis" or the weekly 52 series. Two crucial DCU events with different mysteries and casts that led to big stories for the DCU. INFINITE FRONTIER will do the same. INFINITE FRONTIER #1-#6 is ACT ONE of a massive story we're telling in the DCU. It all leads to something I'm working on that will be the biggest thing I've ever done for DC. You won't want to miss out on the start, trust me. Pre-order or subscribe to the INFINITE FRONTIER mini-series this week before the FOC on Thursday with your comic book store. Retailers, if you have any questions about Infinite Frontier #1, please reach out. I'll do my best to fill you in on the new summer series. That's it for now. Infinite Frontier thread finished! Sorry for any typos! 14/14 Hope this helps you get an idea on what the Infinite Frontier mini-series will be and excited about it! Out in June! Keep a look out for some cool art reveals from INFINITE FRONTIER #1 this week!



We will, Josh. Bleeding Cool may have a few things to add as well. Here's the solicitation;