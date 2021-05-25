"Worlds Will Live" – Josh Williamson Sells Infinite Frontier #1
Infinite Frontier #1 time! This week, DC Comics' Final Order Cut-Off date has been pulled back from Sunday night to Thursday night. It is not uncommon for retailers of late not to realise that, and for orders not to be updated or addressed early on. Writer of the big DC event Infinite Frontier #1, FOCing this week, doesn't want that to happen, and took to Twitter.
INFINITE FRONTIER #1 hits comic stores on June 22nd. The Final Order Cut-Off is this THURSDAY the 27th, so I decide to try something different & talk to you directly on here with a thread full of info on the series!
I don't normally do threads like this, but because of the hard work the team is putting into INFINITE FRONTIER & the impact the series will have on the DCU this year & in 2022, I wanted to create a place for retailers, readers and press to check out info & art on the series.
The INFINITE FRONTIER mini-series starting in June is a separate series from the digital first SECRET FILES preludes. Some of the cast haven't been seen in a major story for a few years, so we wanted to showcase them before they starred in the main Infinite Frontier event.
The new Infinite Frontier mini-series continues the mystery from INFINITE FRONTIER #0. The mini-series is more of a character focused event that tells an important story for the future of the DCU. Following Death Metal, big moves are being made in secret by Darkseid… The first words on page one of INFINITE FRONTIER #1 are "Worlds will live…" Here is a sneak peak at #1 by @Xermanico & @rfajardojr ! Who did killer work on the first issue! The cast of INFINITE FRONTIER is Roy Harper, Cameron Chase, Director Bones, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Jade, Barry Allen/Flash, President Superman from Earth-23, Justice Incarnate and another character we will reveal later… And no, they are NOT all on a big team together. This week I'll post more about the characters of INFINITE FRONTIER along with some art of the cast from #1. Tease a bit of the characters roles in Infinite Frontier, while trying to avoid too many spoilers. I love writing this cast!
INFINITE FRONTIER #1 has the FIRST APPEARANCE of a new mystery character called X-TRACT. She's a Multiversal Bounty Hunter. Rounding up people who don't belong on Earth-0. Art by @Xermanico& @rfajardojr
The variant covers for INFINITE FRONTIER #1-#6 are a large connecting variant cover by @THEBRYANHITCH & @Sinccolor. Each cover features part of the cast. Starting on #1 with Alan Scott and Obsidian!
This Infinite Frontier cast are in separate stories that collide with each other as the series continues. One of my goals with this mini-series is to tell a Multiversal mystery from a grounded point of view. To see a post-big event DCU from angles we don't normally see.
We wanted to create a story that felt like the classic "Countdown to Infinite Crisis" or the weekly 52 series. Two crucial DCU events with different mysteries and casts that led to big stories for the DCU. INFINITE FRONTIER will do the same. INFINITE FRONTIER #1-#6 is ACT ONE of a massive story we're telling in the DCU. It all leads to something I'm working on that will be the biggest thing I've ever done for DC. You won't want to miss out on the start, trust me. Pre-order or subscribe to the INFINITE FRONTIER mini-series this week before the FOC on Thursday with your comic book store. Retailers, if you have any questions about Infinite Frontier #1, please reach out. I'll do my best to fill you in on the new summer series. That's it for now. Infinite Frontier thread finished! Sorry for any typos! 14/14 Hope this helps you get an idea on what the Infinite Frontier mini-series will be and excited about it! Out in June! Keep a look out for some cool art reveals from INFINITE FRONTIER #1 this week!
We will, Josh. Bleeding Cool may have a few things to add as well. Here's the solicitation;
INFINITE FRONTIER #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/22/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #2 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Bryan Hitch
What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/13/2021
INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Bryan Hitch
Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021