Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover

Wolverine was created in 1974 by Len Wein and John Romita for the comic book The Incredible Hulk and found greater fame as one of the X-Men. Well, seven years late, Insight Editions, with Mike Avila, is publishing Wolverine: Creating Marvel's Legendary Mutant: Four Decades of Astonishing Comics Art Hardcover for August 2021. And we have some previews for what's inside the pages.

Explore over forty-five years of Wolverine with this deluxe comic art book, featuring exclusive content from the creators who have brought the ferocious character to life.

Since he first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974, Marvel Comics' Wolverine has become one of the most popular super heroes of all time, stealing the hearts of millions with his gruff Canadian charm and no-nonsense attitude.

Now, for the first time ever, Wolverine: Creating Marvel's Legendary Mutant presents a comprehensive look at the the wild history of this savage mutant—diving deep into both the behind-the-scenes evolution of the character and showcasing the striking art of Wolverine comics. Highlighting iconic covers and stunning panel art in a deluxe format, this book also features exclusive interviews with legendary Marvel Comics creators.

Covering everything from Wolverine's iconic adamantium-plated claws to his integral history with X-Men, this exceptional volume offers fans the chance to discover their favorite Marvel hero in a whole new light, making it a must-have addition to any comic collector's shelf.

Mike Avila also wrote The Art And Making Of Aquaman, Wonder Woman: Wisdom Through the Ages, and La Photographie de Game of Thrones.