InvestiGators: Case Files Graphic Novel Gets A Half Million Print Run

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: investigators, john patrick green

InvestiGators: Case Files graphic novel by John Patrick Green, Steve Behling, and Chris Fenoglio gets a half million print run

InvestiGators: Case Files is a spinoff of John Patrick Green's InvestiGators and Agents Of S.U.I.T.S. middle-grade graphic novel, co-written with Steve Behling, drawn by Chris Fenoglio and published by First Second. And the first volume, out on the 11th of September, has been set a half-million print run

InvestiGators: Case Files: A Hilarious Solve-Along Mystery Comic Book! Hardcover – 11 Sept. 2025

InvestiGators: Case Files is a special solve-along edition of the laugh-out-loud, full colour comic book series. Find clues, spot suspects and crack six new cases alongside the InvestiGators! Immersive mystery-solving fun – the perfect book for holidays, car journeys and rainy days! Mango and Brash are back, and this time they're asking you to help them crack the case! The InvestiGators have been given the G.R.I.D., a brand-new tool to help gather evidence and clues. Using the prompts in each chapter, readers can make their own deductions alongside the Gators and solve the case! Featuring plenty of familiar faces from investigations past, and packed full of hilarious hijinks, join Mango and Brash as they get to the bottom of cases big and small! Collect all the books in the InvestiGators series by John Patrick Green: InvestiGators, Take the Plunge, Off the Hook and tons more. Don't miss Agents of S.U.I.T., the spin-off series featuring Mango and Brash's colourful coworkers.