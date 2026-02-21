Posted in: Comics | Tagged: iRacing, iRacing Arcade, Original Fire Games

iRacing Arcade Announces March Launch For Steam

iRacing Arcade has been luanched for PC via Steam this week, as the third-person racing game will be coming to consoles this Summer

Developer Original Fire Games and publisher iRacing have released iRacing Arcade on Steam, with plans to bring the game to consoles this Summer. This is a different kind of racing title for the series as you'll race across the world with your own racing team that you build from the ground up, all with plans to secure your motorsport legacy. We have mroe info about the title below as the game is available right now.

iRacing Arcade

Compete in races to earn resources, then decide how to grow your team. Will you invest in buildings to unlock boosts that give you a crucial track advantage? Or will you focus on recruiting top-tier drivers to compete for you in licensed global series? Every choice matters. Build your legacy, one race at a time! The heart of iRacing Arcade is an extensive career mode that sees players progress from the bottom levels of road racing up to premier vehicle classes like the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GTP class and Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Drivers will adapt to an all-new style of racing that puts fun first, combining an adorable art style with the realistic fuel burn and tire wear that iRacing Studios products are known for.

Tactile Physics Model: Race across multiple categories with a physics model that's easy to learn yet endlessly rewarding, keeping you hooked as you chase the perfect lap.

Race across multiple categories with a physics model that's easy to learn yet endlessly rewarding, keeping you hooked as you chase the perfect lap. Build a Motorsport Legacy: Compete in weekly events across licensed series to earn resources, then invest in buildings, new cars, skilled drivers, or customizations that showcase your team's brand.

Compete in weekly events across licensed series to earn resources, then invest in buildings, new cars, skilled drivers, or customizations that showcase your team's brand. Race in Licensed Tracks & Series: From the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Imola to the GTP at Mexico City's legendary Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, iRacing Arcade lets you experience the vibrant world of motorsport with stylized recreations of licensed cars and tracks.

From the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Imola to the GTP at Mexico City's legendary Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, iRacing Arcade lets you experience the vibrant world of motorsport with stylized recreations of licensed cars and tracks. Compete in Online Races: Compete in online multiplayer with up to 11 competitors worldwide.

Compete in online multiplayer with up to 11 competitors worldwide. Leave your mark in Global Time Trials: Hone your racing line as you chase top times on the Global Leaderboards—or set the pace and let others chase you. With weekly rotations, the competition always stays fresh.

