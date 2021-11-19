Iron Man #14 Preview: Even Cosmic Iron Man Has Daddy Issues

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write less articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman's daddy was killed in front of him as a child, a very traumatic experience, but even worse came back later from another dimension and tried to steal his identity! Superman's daddy took Superman's son into space and brought him back as a teenager! The Hulk's daddy is literally the devil. And Iron Man, well, he's always had his own daddy issues. And even imbued with awesome cosmic power… he's still just a little boy crying inside. Check out the preview of Iron Man #14 below.

IRON MAN #14

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Cafu (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Iron Man Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Marco Checcetto

BEHOLD THE BIRTH OF COSMIC IRON MAN!

Iron Man has tasted a higher power and is forever changed. Moments before, he was locked in mortal combat with his worst adversary in years — KORVAC — but now he finds his very existence altered beyond recognition. Indeed, fundamental concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning. But what does this portend for Tony Stark, a man who even when stripped bare feels he knows best? What happens when his ego — often challenged, condemned and even derided by both foes and friends — is suddenly given a limitless avenue? It could certainly mean radical and drastic change for the entire universe…and reality itself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

