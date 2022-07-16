Iron Man #21 Preview: Unfriendly Skies

Iron Man must spring into action when a hijacker attacks the airplane he's riding in in this preview of Iron Man #21… but it's still better than having to make conversation with the stranger next to him. Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #21

by Christopher Cantwell & Angel Unzueta, cover by Alex Ross

After his battle with a super-intelligent gorilla in New York City, Tony Stark hops a flight back to California to get away for a bit. But it turns out that a mile-high hijacker is also on board looking to steal a briefcase full of gold bullion. After the thief escapes at 30,000 feet, Tony dons his Iron Man armor and flies after him…only to become ensnared in one of the crook's booby traps in the remote southwestern wilderness. His armor's flight systems now malfunctioning, Tony has to hunt down this expert survivalist who's carrying a mint of precious metals in the middle of nowhere…and survive the experience. Is his technological prowess any match for another man's elemental mastery of the wild? It's Iron Man versus Nature, introducing a new villain…SWITCHBACK!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866802111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866802121 – IRON MAN 21 COELLO HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866802131 – IRON MAN 21 UNZUETA VARIANT – $3.99 US

