Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]

Carol Danvers puts her vaccine skepticism on display in this preview of Captain Marvel #30, an oversized issue hitting stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. The Enchantress, who is basically the Dr. Fauci of magic, wants Carol to drink The Heart of the Serpent, which she claims has proven very effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of magic. But Carol is skeptical. Why? Maybe she read something on Facebook. Who knows? Just check out the preview below.
CAPTAIN MARVEL #30
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210625
MAY210627 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #30 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $4.99
MAY210628 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #30 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $4.99
(W) Kelly Thompson, Jamie McKelvie (A) Jacopo Camagni, Jamie McKelvie (CA) Marco Checchetto
SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE!
Carol Danvers thinks she's seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she's about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself. Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands – and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present and future are about to collide! Don't miss the oversized 30th issue of CAPTAIN MARVEL, including a special story written and drawn by Jamie McKelvie, the original designer of the Captain's now-iconic red, blue and yellow suit!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210625 CAPTAIN MARVEL #30, by (W) Kelly Thompson, Jamie McKelvie (A) Jacopo Camagni, Jamie McKelvie (CA) Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
