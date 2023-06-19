Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: doll man, will eisner

The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction

Doll Man was created by Will Eisner for Quality Comics in 1939, and was the first depiction of a superhero with shrinking powers,

Doll Man was created by Will Eisner as a Golden Age superhero and the first depiction of such a character with shrinking powers before The Atom and Ant-Man by a couple of decades. He first appeared in Feature Comics #27 in 1939, published by Quality Comics, and also introduced his female companion Doll Girl. He would later become part of the DC Comics universe. The World's Mightiest Mite, Darrel Dane, invents a formula that enables him to shrink to six inches while keeping his full-sized strength. A hit, he led the Feature Comics title, and Doll Man gained his own self-titled series from 1941 until 1953. After DC Comics bought the rights to Quality titles, Doll Man would appear as one of the Freedom Fighters in Justice League of America #107 in 1973 and then relocate to a parallel world of Quality characters called Earth X, where Nazi Germany had won World War II.

After Crisis On Infinite Earths, the history of the All-Star Squadron and Freedom Fighters were merged, and he appeared in the 2006 Freedom Fighters series, later confined to an unnamed mental institution. A new Doll Man, Lester Colt, was introduced in Crisis Aftermath: The Battle for Blüdhaven in 2006 and appeared in a new Freedom Fighters series in 2007. There has not been a sign of either in some time or Doll Girl, not since before the New 52. Might that be time to change? His powers are much more restrictive than the likes of the Atom, might that not make for a better story? It certainly used to.

A copy of Doll Man from 1952 is up for auction from Heritage Auctions this weekend, CGC slabbed at 4.0 with a distinctive Reed Crandall cover and drawn by Art Gates with a Torchy story by Gill Fox. It also has a classic Charles Atlas ad on the back.

Doll Man #42 (Quality, 1952) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages. Torchy backup story. Injury to eye panel. Reed Crandall cover. Art Gates and Gill Fox art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $68. CGC census 3/23: 2 in 4.0, 7 higher. CGC Grader Notes: light finger bends on cover, light spine splits to cover, light tears to cover, moderate creasing to cover, moderate spine stress lines to cover, moderate staining to cover

