Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)

Today sees the publication of three X-Men comic books, Hellions #8, X-Factor #6 and Juggernaut #5 – the latter seems a little retrofitted into the Krakoan comic books, but we'll go with it. After all, it ends with Professor X and Krakoa taking in a new citizen.

Even though, apparently, she won;t be allowed to post about her experience on social media from the island. Restrictive free speech, much?

Oh yes and Cain Marko is not allowed to come as he's not a mutant. Professor X even excludes his own brother over some kind of racial purity issues. Not that this goes unnotices, in Hellions, they are fighting Cameron Hodge and his band of racist robots.

But even the racist robots have difficulty with Cameron Hodge's logic, not seeing much of a difference between humans and mutants. So Professor X and Cameron Hodge are at one with this viewpoint it seems. But as the Hellions prepare for an X Of Swords rematch…

Psylocke has her orders to follow regarding a new emerging form of artificial life in these reformed no-longer-racist robots. Because of the futures that Moira Mactaggert and Professor X have seen in which artificial life destroys rather than proytects, humanity and mutanity.

Leading Psylocke to commit genocide, but only on the orders of Professor X and The Hesiod Protocol.

Hesiod was an Greek poet who lived between the 6th and 7th centuries BC, and is known for being the first written poet in the Western tradition to insert himself as an active character into his own work. He also had an isolationist tone, even if was one that just referred to himself.

Searching, I've found no comrade like myself,

A faithful friend, in whom there's no deceit.

Put to the test, like gold beside mere lead,

I will be found superior every time.

Whereas in Hellions, they are also standing against deceit. And it seems that the make-up of this X-Factor investigation team may have been chosen for one attribute and one attribute only.

They can all tell when someone is lying, and that's their mutual super power, if achieved from different directions…

