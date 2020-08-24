Is Stillwater The Next Big Skybound Horror Comic?

With The Walking Dead over, aside from the colourisation, and the next time we have a pandemic, Robert Kirkman's Skybound studio has got room on their bench for the next big horror series and this looks like the direction the upcoming Stillwater from Chip Zdarsky, Mike Spicer and Ramon K Perez might take. We got our hands on these four covers with art by Brian Level for One Stop Shop, Aaron Bartling for Comic Mint, Alessandro Micelli for Nerd Store, and by Zdarsky himself for Xposure.

Not much has been revealed yet about the series except to say it's set in a small town where nobody dies and it sounds like there's something menacing lurking under the surface. And not just the local super pets club. For fans of the undead looking for their walker fix, maybe this is it? Also while Chip is best known for being an artist, he has been gaining writing chops for Marvel – and Stillwater starts with a graphic designer fired, with the idea that he may become a writer. Is art limiting life? Or is writing? For fans of Strangehaven…

Oh yes, and it is up for Final Order Cut-Off today. Retailers might like to consider that the first issue is completely returnable for comic book stores that register with Image Comics' No Risk Number One programme. Also, it's a thirty-page story for $3.99. A rare thing these days…

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Ramon K. Perez

SERIES PREMIERE! Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that's not just a promise. It's a threat. Join superstar writer CHIP ZDARSKY (THE WHITE TREES, Daredevil) and Eisner Award-winning artist RAM N K PÉREZ (Jim Henson's Tale of Sand, Jane) as they dive into a world of horror and intrigue in this new ongoing Skybound series.In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99