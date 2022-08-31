Is This Hank McCoy, The Beast? Or Is This Donald Trump? (X-Spoilers)

Hank McCoy, The Beast, is the worse. And since he has been chief scientist on the mutant nation of Krakoa, he is worse than ever. I rather like the House Of XCII version, where killed in another dimension Polemachus (standing in for Otherworld), he is resurrected as the Dark Beast from Age Of Apocalypse. And really that has to be the only rerasin in the Marvel universe for his switch. somewhere he has a lot of blue hair dye he is using.

Even before Krakoa, in Brian Bendis' All-New X-Men, he decided to completely disrupt the time-stream by dragging the original five X-Men younger selves to the present day, all to stop a make-believe mutant genocide he claimed Scott Summers would be responsible for. This of course is an outright lie to convince them to come with him, abducting teenagers on false pretences, which would even cause the Watcher to be disgusted. In Inhumans vs. X-Men, when he learns the dire fact that the Mists were impregnating the entire atmosphere of the planet and would leave Earth uninhabitable to mutants, instead of standing up to fight or sharing his findings with the Inhumans, he decides that it means all mutants should run away. The war between mutants and Inhumans ends, as does the threat of the Terrigen Mists, when Queen Medusa is actually told that the point of no return is fast approaching and she destroys the Mists herself, rather than see an entire group of people suffer and die for it. Beast only had to have told her, and the whole war could have been avoided. And in Secret Empire, does a deal with Hydra and the Nazi Captain America for a mutant nation in Canada, in return for propping the fascist government up.

And in Krakoa, he has been creating genetic methods of warfare, with his mistakes getting out of hand and having to be dealt with, with any dead dismissed. He has pushed for interning any Russian mutants on Krakoa, in public, aiming to create fear and paranoia amongst Krakoans. He is consistently lying, deceiving and trying not to get caught. So naturally, he might as well be opposed to mutant immigration to Krakoa.

That's right, Krakoa, intended to be a home to all mutants around the world, in the Beast's eyes it seems that some mutants are more equal than others. And, as the new Russian mutants are given sanctuary in Krakoa, he is writing letters against this seeming affront.

"Dirtied out shores"… "undesirables"… is this Hank McCoy or Donald Trump?

He;'s not even sure if some of them are good people, that's left to some Sage advice. But for Hank McCoy, he is looking worse than Mister Sinister. Talking of whom…

A dozen Hank McCoys? I didn't know when I was well off. What will happen when The Beast is judged by the Celestrial?

X-FORCE #31

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220919

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

KRAVEN'S MUTANT HUNT – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for KRAVEN to prove once more he's the apex predator. Benjamin Percy's saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: $3.99