It's Superman Vs Lobo In House Of Brainiac In May 2024 DC Solicits

Month Two of House of Brainiac in Action Comics #1065, as Supergirl and Conner Kent take the fight to Brainiac as Superman and Lobo fight against Brainiac's army of Lobos. But then it's Superman vs. Lobo in Superman #14. And Crush is held hostage by Lobo's Czarnian race in Power Girl #5, a House of Brainiac tie-in, with a homage cover to Simon Bisley's Lobo's Back from Yanick Paquette… three books in DC Comics May 2024 solicits, as revealed by Bleeding Cool earlier today. As the Legion of Zod set up what may be the big Superman event in 2025…

ACTION COMICS #1065

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ, PAOLO RIVERA, and IVAN TALAVERA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

House Of Brainiac PART THREE Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac's Lobo army, so it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It's an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies!

SUPERMAN #14

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA, DAVE JOHNSON, and CARLA COHEN

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

House Of Brainiac PART FOUR, DING, DING, DING…SUPERMAN AND LOBO…FIGHT?! The partnership was shaky at best, but now it's exploded! Lobo has betrayed Superman, and it's on now! Even if they stop punching each other long enough to save the day…it's too late! Brainiac has what he needs…and the Brainiac Queen is ALIVE.

POWER GIRL #9

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL and DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

Hey Power Girl, come out to play! With the Czarnians seizing control of Power Girl's Metropolis neighborhood, Crush offers herself up as a diplomat to reason with her unreasonable relatives. But these aliens are as corrupt as they are crude and decide they'll just add Crush their growing number of hostages. Can Power Girl save the day solo, or will she fall prey to Goblin and intergalactic biker gang?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #27

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL and RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

It's an IMP-losion of global proportions! As Mxy and Bat-Mite flee the dreaded Doom-Mite of the fifth dimension, Batman and Superman must travel to the fifth dimension to do battle within a dimension of omnipotent mayhem! All this, plus the march of the Legion of Doom-Mites and an absolutely ADORABLE weapon of mass destruction in this startling second installment of the last World's Finest epic!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #5

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and JOHN GIANG

$3.99 32 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/1/24

In the aftermath of war, General Zod hurtles closer to his dark fate! On the verge of losing everything—including his own life—a desperate and deranged Zod is faced with an all-new challenge…introducing—the Legion of Zod!

SINISTER SONS #4

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS and SERG ACLAA

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

Will the Sinister Sons be digested by the great Space Whale?! Will the Sinister Sons defeat Spaceman Joe?! Will the Sinister Sons' duel against the Piratesites end in disaster?! Get ready this month for all the four-color adventures of Sinson and Lor-Zod as the boys try to be as bad as their dads!

