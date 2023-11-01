Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

It's Tough To Be A Firestar In Today's X-Men #28 (Spoilers)

In Gerry Duggan's newsletter, on X-Men #28, he said "It’s a fun one. Poor Firestar. Maybe she’s had the most difficult road in FALL OF X"

Published
by
|
Comments

In Gerry Duggan's Substack newsletter, he promoted his  X-Men #28, out today drawn by Joshua Cassara from Marvel, saying "It's a fun one. Poor Firestar. Maybe she's had the most difficult road in FALL OF X." The X-Men who didn't quite fit in with the rest of the team, transformed by Jean Grey in her dying breaths, into a sleeper agent for Orchis – in the mind of Dr Stasis and now all the other X-Men, at least.

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

But she is a double agent, of course, and she seems up to the task. Even as all the other mutants want to kill her. There are times when she doesn't use her powers…

X-Men

And times when she does, freeing Juggernaut. And we learnt something new.

X-Men

They were both in the Scouts and learned Morse code. Always be prepared…

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

…to fight a Juggernaut.

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

Every mutant wants to take revenge for the mutant massacre on Krakoa, and Firestar is a little more accessible than Dr Stasis. She can't catch a break.

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

Or maybe she can catch a break but only in her neck.

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

Some of us have to suffer for our art. But, according to Excalibur lore, mutants do have a better and faster healing factor than most humans.

It's Tough To Be A Firestar

That is, if she is allowed to remain a mutant…

X-MEN #28
MARVEL COMICS
AUG230781
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara
HOT AND HEAVY! Juggernaut has come a long way from his beginnings as a bully transformed into an unstoppable foe of the X-Men. In fact, he'd recently become one of mutantkind's best human allies. So why is he trying to kill Firestar? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.