It's Tough To Be A Firestar In Today's X-Men #28 (Spoilers)

In Gerry Duggan's Substack newsletter, he promoted his X-Men #28, out today drawn by Joshua Cassara from Marvel, saying "It's a fun one. Poor Firestar. Maybe she's had the most difficult road in FALL OF X." The X-Men who didn't quite fit in with the rest of the team, transformed by Jean Grey in her dying breaths, into a sleeper agent for Orchis – in the mind of Dr Stasis and now all the other X-Men, at least.

But she is a double agent, of course, and she seems up to the task. Even as all the other mutants want to kill her. There are times when she doesn't use her powers…

And times when she does, freeing Juggernaut. And we learnt something new.

They were both in the Scouts and learned Morse code. Always be prepared…

…to fight a Juggernaut.

Every mutant wants to take revenge for the mutant massacre on Krakoa, and Firestar is a little more accessible than Dr Stasis. She can't catch a break.

Or maybe she can catch a break but only in her neck.

Some of us have to suffer for our art. But, according to Excalibur lore, mutants do have a better and faster healing factor than most humans.

That is, if she is allowed to remain a mutant…

