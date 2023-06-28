Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, j jonah jameson

J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers)

It's J Jonah Jameson time! Once upon a time, Spider-Man encountered a rogue set of Doctor Octopus' legs. At a time when Doc Ock wasn't entirely considered to be the worst person in the world. It has been a long road and occasionally he has backed up over himself.

And as Peter Parker and Otto Octavius have been inside each other's minds more than would make sense in any other world, they found a little bond together.

Of course, obviously Doc Ock was still totally terrible, and all that but a bond was made nevertheless.

J Jonah Jameson got a far worse deal out of it. From his perspective at least.

In the previous Amazing Spider-Man #27, J Jonah Jameson caught up with the headlines he made at the time.

While Doctor Octopus' arms were making night calls to Peter Parker to make sure he was all tucked in.

But it seems that Peter Parker wasn't the only one the arms were seeing. Turns out they were getting familiar with a sugar daddy. Seems there was another ex that this particular set of sentient Doctor Octopus arms could turn to.

And J Jonah Jameson has to find help for this severely injured old partner of his. And does so by shouting at people. Hey, it's worked in the past.

And, in the pressures of a hospital waiting room, more of less, it all comes spilling out.

Looks like Stockholm Syndrome is in full effect.

That's right folks, J Jonah Jameson has been sleeping with Doctor Octopus's arms. Sy, I wonder if they got handsy?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

MARVEL COMICS

APR230688

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Grief looms over Peter after last issue's shocking death! Spider-Man's villains are more than happy to keep him distracted? Your eyes don't deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! Rated T In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

