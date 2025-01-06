J.T. Petty and Wook-Jin Clark's Upcoming YA Graphic Novel, Acorn

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Acorn, first second

Article Summary Discover J.T. Petty and Wook-Jin Clark's Acorn, a YA graphic novel set for 2026 release by First Second.

Acorn is an upcoming YA graphic novel by J.T. Petty and Wook-Jin Clark, about a boy who tries to fight parasitic giants that have overrun the world. Mark Siegel at First Second has bought the world rights to Acorn. Tess Banta will also edit, and publication is scheduled for 2026.

J. T. Petty is an American filmmaker, novelist and video game writer. As the writer for the Ubisoft video games Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and its sequel Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Petty created the character Sam Fisher. He also wrote the survival horror games Outlast, Outlast 2 and The Outlast Trials. His previous comic books include Outlast: The Murkoff Account, Brooklyn Animal Control, The Rise of Aurora West and its sequel The Fall of the House of West. Wook Jin Clark is a Korean-American illustrator, cartoonist, and storyboard artist. Born in Seoul and raised in South Carolina, he wrote and drew the Gudetama comics from Oni Press/Lion Forge and Sanrio. Other comics Clark has worked on include Real Science Adventures, Adventure Time, Regular Show, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder and the Megagogo graphic novel.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City that launched in 2006, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

First Second publishes fiction, biographies, personal memoirs, history, visual essays, and comics journalism. It also publishes graphic non-fiction for young readers, including the Science Comics and History Comics collections, and for adults, including the World Citizen Comics, a line of civics graphic books, and biographical works such as The Accidental Czar. Some of First Second's biggest hits include the seven-figure print runs of the InvestiGators series and the Real Friends trilogy, as well as the Adventure Zone graphic novel series, The Dam Keeper by Robert Kondo and Daisuke Tsutsumi, Delilah Dirk by Tony Cliff, Demon by Jason Shiga, Cucumber Quest by Gigi D.G., American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, the first graphic novel ever nominated for a National Book Award, and the first ever to win the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award. and This One Summer by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, the first book in any nominated as a finalist for both the American Library Association's Randolph Caldecott Award and the American Library Association's Edward L. Printz Award.

