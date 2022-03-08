If Jace Fox Had Done The Batman Movie, It Would Be A Lot Shorter

In the I Am Batman comic book written by Guerillas and Twelve Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley, Jace Fox is the Batman of New York shows that if he's been the lead in the new The Batman movie it would have been over a lot sooner. Spoilers for both here, I guess, but not much. In The Batman movie, on Halloween night, Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr. is murdered by a man calling himself the Riddler. And The Batman is drafted in by Commissioner Gordon to help solve his murder, much to the chagrin of the other police.

Howver in today's I Am Batman #7, drawn by Christian Duce, we have the murder of Devlin Rubel, Gotham billionaire and one of the city's biggest philanthropists. But this Batman?

He doesn't see what's so special about Devlin Rubel. Not when there's the rest of Gotham to deal with. So while Robert Pattison would have been obsessing over a rich kid without a dad for obvious reasons, Jace Fox is looking after all the children without trust funds to cater for their every whim.

Imagine if Bruce Wayne had just stuck to the street crime, and saved lives that way, rather than focused on the figures that The Riddler directed him towards?

Maybe he might have gotten to The Riddler's street gangs of fellow travellers and supporters sooner? Might have taken half an hour, tops.

It probably helps that this Commissioner Becket is quite the dick and doesn't actually want any version of Batman doing any of this anyway…

I AM BATMAN #7 CVR A KEN LASHLEY

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Ken Lashley

THE DARK KNIGHT COMES TO NEW YORK CITY! Batman's arrival in New York City went even more smoothly than Jace could have hoped. The mayor and law enforcement are trying to cooperate with their new Dark Knight in ways Gotham never did, and his family has settled quickly into a happy routine. But there's a rotten core to the Big Apple, and a mysterious new serial killer is going to exploit it…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022