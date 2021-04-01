Jack Kirby/John Romita Sr Original Artwork From Marvel Calendar 1977

Jack Kirby is the principal talent in American comic books of the twentieth century. And Heritage Auctions, in their 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 have a lot of his original comic book artwork, including this image created with John Romita Sr for the Marvel Comics Memory Album Calendar 1977, the third calendar published by Marvel that included artwork by some of their biggest stars, as well as staff birthdays, fun-facts and trivia questions and published by Simon & Schuster. The image was then used as a Marvel house ad for years. And there's also a Fantastic Four #72 page by Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott, written by Stan Lee, from the return of the Silver Surfer after the invasion of Galactus two years previously. Take a peek…

Jack Kirby and John Romita Sr. Marvel Comics Memory Album Calendar 1977 Cover Original Art (Marvel 1976). This iconic calendar cover was also used for a house ad promoting subscription orders, with the tagline "Send for the Marvel Superheroes!" It's one of the few times that Jack Kirby illustrated some of these characters (Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Conan the Barbarian, Luke Cage, Howard the Duck), and is a a return to some old favorites (Thor, the Thing, the Hulk, and Captain America). Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13.5" x 9". The toned board has whiteout art correction/clean-ups, along with pinholes and tape residue along the top edge. There is minor spot staining. Signed by Kirby in the lower image area. In Very Good condition.

The current bid is at $29,000, and the auction will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott Fantastic Four #72 Story Page 9 Silver Surfer Original Art (Marvel, 1968). Big, bold, powerful panels make up this page that explores "Where Soars the Silver Surfer" in a classic Marvel tale from the Lee/Kirby era. That match-head, the Human Torch, is proving no match for the Cosmic might of the Surfer. And boy the Silver Surfer is looking regal in Panels 2 and 5! This particular storyline has always been considered a peak of the classic FF run, and nothing is more definitive of an entire time period — or screams blue-chip desirability louder! One would be hard pressed to find more iconic images of the Surfer by King Kirby. Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The art was trimmed to near the image area and then affixed to another sheet of Marvel Bristol board with adhesive. There is a bit of glue residue around the edges and some in the panels themselves. There is also production tape on the image area edges in places. Signed by Jack Kirby in the last panel. In Very Good condition. Comes with a copy of the published comic.

The current bid is at $26,000, and the auction will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 1, 2021.