Jackie Kong & Sorah Suhng- Legends Comics & Kong Comics Go Lunar

Kong Comics and Legends Publishing are two comic book publishers who have been publishing comics through the crowdfunding service Kickstarter, but for 2023 will be internationally distributed to comic book stores through Lunar Distribution. With Spend The Knight: The Curse of One-Eyed Jenny #1 by Jackie Kong, Kelly Williams, Don Cardenas and Toman Gubskii from Kong Comics, and Karnal Confessions by Sorah Suhng and Kate Colors from Legends Comics.

KARNAL CONFESSIONS #1

WRITER | SORAH SUHNG

ARTIST | SORAH SUHNG & KATE COLORS

COVER ARTIST | SORAH SUHNG & SANJU NIVANGUNE

0123LC245 | 0123LC246 | 0123LC247

0123LC248 | 0123LC249 | 0123LC250

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/21/2023

FOC DATE | 2/19/2023

"Absolute power corrupts absolutely." – Sir John Dalberg As head of the Dominion Intelligence Agency, Kathryn Moore is faced with decisions that affect the lives of the billions of citizens she helps monitor and control. Armed with an endless amount of intel, she has normally navigated the moral tightrope of valuing the many over the few with ease. But when one in the echelon of the hierarchy moves against her, she calls his bluff and the price is bloody. Stripped of her power, both literally and fifiguratively, feeling justifified in her blood-soaked actions, Kathryn Moore begins the arduous journey of regaining what was taken from her – at any cost. Legends is proud to present indie darling Sorah Suhng's Karnal Confessions, a hybrid prose and comic art epic maxiseries debuting in March!

SPEND THE NIGHT: THE CURSE OF ONE-EYED JENNY #1

WRITER | JACKIE KONG

ARTIST | KELLY WILLIAMS, DON CARDENAS, ROMAN GUBSKII

COVER A | KELLY WILLIAMS, ROMAN GUBSKII

COVER B | STEPHEN BLICKENSTAFF

0123KG241 | 0123KG242

FULL COLOR | 20 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/28/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Cult Horror Director Jackie Kong's 1st Comic Book Series. A Slumber Party goes Very, Very wrong, forcing the attendees to conjure One-Eyed Jenny from the dead. Should they strike a deal with this evil spirit? Will they find themselves in endless nightmarish Sleep-overs? Find out in "Spend The Night". New readers and Fans of Kong's horror films will find themselves screaming for more. Limited 1st printing.