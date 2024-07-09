Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Movies | Tagged: chris ryall, francis ford coppola, jacob phillips, Megalopolis

Jacob Phillips Finishes Adapting Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

Jacob Phillips and Chris Ryall have adapted Francis Ford Coppolla's movie Megalopolis to comics. And Jacob has just finished drawing it.

Jacob Phillips, still known as the son of Sean Phillips, posted what he has been up to for one-and-a-half years, 148 pages of a certain graphic novel. He posts "Just finished drawing the last page of MEGALOPOLIS – the graphic novel adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming movie. I have been drawing this book (on and off) since December 2022 so it feel real good to get it finished. I need a pint."

He continues, "Never saw any footage. Went off the script and a few bits of concept art and set stills… I didn't know the full cast when I started." And the writer of the comic? One Chris Ryall, former President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of IDW Publishing, and co-creator of Zombies vs. Robots. The book will be published through Image Comics and Ryall's imprint Syzygy. Ryall stated about Coppola, "This isn't the kind of thing where he licensed out the material — the movie and the book are solely his. We spent a few hours in Atlanta… talking about not only this graphic novel but the childhood comics he loved, and all the way along, he's been permissive and encouraging in telling us to make the book very much its own thing. So it's been a kind of stunning arrangement to get to work directly with someone of his stature on something like this."

Megalopolis is an American science fiction film written, directed, and produced by Coppola, starring an ensemble cast that includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman. Set in an imagined modern America, it tells the events of the Catilinarian conspiracy of 63 BC in Rome, as parallels between the fall of Rome and state of the USA.

Conceived in 1977 by Coppolla, the film has had several false starts, the script beginning in 1983, with preparations to shoot in 1989. Revived in 2001m it was abandoned due to 9/11. Returning to it in 2019 Copolla sold his winery for $120 million to fund it. and it was filmed in 2022 and 2023. It premiered at Cannes in May and will be released in cinemas in September.

