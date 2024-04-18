Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Gilbert Hernandez, Jaime Hernandez, Love And Rocjets

Jaime Hernandez Confirms Love And Rockets #15 Is Done

The latest Love And Rockets by Jaime Hernandez and Gilbert Hernandez is finished. According to Jaime Hernandez, anyway...

Article Summary Love and Rockets #15 is finished, teases Jaime Hernandez via TwitterX.

The anticipated issue is set to hit shelves on May 8, 2024, just weeks away.

New installment follows Diana Villasenor, covers Palomar, and more.

Legendary series has captivated fans since its inception in 1981.

The latest Love And Rockets by Jaime Hernandez and Gilbert Hernandez is finished. According to Jaime Hernandez, who posts to TwitterX, "L&R #15 in the can. You can't get rid of us, babyyyyyy! p.s. hope you like it." Cutting it fine, if it's actually meant to be out in three weeks yesterday on the 8th of May… Fantagraphics, fire up those printers and trucks!

Love and Rockets Comics Vol. IV #15

Jaime Hernandez, Gilbert Hernandez

On sale date: May 8, 2024

In the latest issue of "the Great American Comic Book" (as described in Los Angeles PBS station KCET's 2022 Emmy-nominated documentary about the Hernandez brothers), Diana Villasenor returns and we see what she's been up to since her sister Tonantzin disappeared! Also: Palomar! Meanwhile, why can't the Hellmet find Princess Animus? And while Tonta's latest shenanigans may finally come to an end this issue, Love and Rockets will never die! Love and Rockets Comics Vol. IV #15 is part of the Love and Rockets series.

Love and Rockets by the Hernandez brothers tell a series of separate stories, with Gilbert Hernandez focusing on a cast of characters in a Central American village of Palomar, that can contain magical realist elements. While Jaime Hernandez focuses on a social group in Los Angeles, particularly Latin-American friends and sometime-lovers Maggie and Hopey. First self published in 1981, in 1982 Fantagraphics republished and continued the series, after the brothers sent a copy to The Comics Journal for a review and TCJ publisher Fantagraphics liked it so much they wanted to do more than just review it. This gave the comic international distribution and kickstarting a movement of insular indepenent genre-free comic book storytelling that ran alongside the superhero and other popular genre comics through the eighties and nineties. The first volume ended with the 50th issue in 1996. The second volume ran for twenty issues from 2001 to 2007 in standard US comic book size. A third series, Love and Rockets: New Stories, which ran for eight issues, began in 2008, published annually in 100-page, graphic novel-sized issues. In 2016, the series returned to its original, magazine-sized format for its fourth volume. Forty-three years after that first issues, it is still going strong. If still up against deadlines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!