James Gunn's Peacemaker Comic With A Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature

James Gunn's Peacemaker comic book from DC Comics comes with a Vigilante and an Eagly double feature, out this month.

Back in September, I got the news from Baltimore Comic Con that DC Studios boss James Gunn would be writing a DC comic book to be published this year. After reporting "Baltimore Gossip: James Gunn To Write An Actual DC Comic Next Year?" I got some further gossipy details that it would be a Peacemaker/Vigilante comic book, co-written by James Gunn with Tim Seeley, creator of Hack/Slash and owner of original comics art dealer Panel Punk, and drawn by Batman and JSA artist Mitch Gerads and that it would reportedly be set between the two Peacemaker TV series. James Gunn denied on Threads that he was writing a Superman comic drawn by Jim Lee but was replying to another site's misreport of our original report. Nevertheless, I was roundly mocked by the usual idiots. DC Comics has now released art for Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature, a five-issue DC Black Label limited series with Gunn's writing credit first on the cover. With two original stories spotlighting Peacemaker and his avian sidekick Eagly, and his crimefighting friend Adrian Chase, a.k.a. Vigilante. Gunn serves as story consultant for the series, to be published on the 26th of March.

In "Peaceful Vacation," writer Rex Ogle and artists Matteo Lolli and John Kalisz take Eagly and Chris Smith (a.k.a, Peacemaker) to the great outdoors of Alaska for some well-deserved rest and relaxation from doling out peace in their own over-the-top style. But when their trip is interrupted by a group of masked hijackers (and an annoying flight attendant), it's up to a certain eagle and his pet human to save the day. Unfortunately, Peacemaker forgets to tell his pal Vigilante about his vacation plans and totally panics, and now Vigilante thinks that Peacemaker and Eagly have been kidnapped by the Controller, which means big trouble for the criminals of Evergreen, with knives, axes and gore galore! "A Time for Fables" is written by Tim Seeley and features art by Mitch Gerads. Gerads also provides the main cover for the debut issue, with variant covers by some of the top artists in comics – Darick Robertson, Matteo Lolli and Dan Panosian. Gerads main cover is also available as a foil variant.

