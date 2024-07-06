Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, james robinson, starman, tony harris

James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman To DC's Black Label

DC Comics is to publish a new Black Label Starman comic book from James Robinson, Tony Harris and Gregory Wright.

Article Summary James Robinson and Tony Harris reunite for a Black Label Starman series

New mature readers comic to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Starman's legacy spans from Ted Knight to Jack Knight, and Stargirl

The series will explore Jack Knight's return to Opal City adventures

Picked up from the gossip at today's London Film And Comic Con is the news that DC Comics is to publish a new Starman comic book from the famed team of writer James Robinson, artist Tony Harris and colourist Gregory Wright. A Black Label mature readers series, we are to expect news of it at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con in July. But Bleeding Cool readers get the news first…

Starman was created as Ted Knight by writer Gardner Fox and artist Jack Burnley for Adventure Comics #61 in 1941 as an astronomer who invented a gravity rod, later a cosmic rod, that allows him to fly and manipulate energy, and was a member of the Justice Society Of America before disappearing into obscurity. In Zero Hour: Crisis in Time published by DC Comics in 1994, writer James Robinson and artist Tony Harris revived the character with Jack Knight, the son of the first Starman, who created a cosmic staff but refused to wear a superhero costume. He then appeared in his own series by Robinson and, initially, Harris. which ran from 1994 until 2001 up to issue 81. The character, tools, and powers were later taken on by Courtey Whitmore, known as Stargirl, formerly the second Star-Spangled Kid. She went on to appear in her own DC comic books and TV show, which featured its version of Starman as well. But now it seems we are going back to the one that had the biggest impact, Jack Knight, for one more run around Opal City.

