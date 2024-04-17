Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: august 2024, james robinson, Patra, Scott Kolins

James Robinson Launches A New Creator-Owned Line at Dark Horse Comics

It wasn't that long ago when Dark Horse Comics seemed to be losing, on licenses, on projects, on creators. There's no danger of that anymore as they continue to grab big name creators on brand new comics, and for August 2024, that includes Patra, a new horror homage comic from James Robinson and Scott Kolins, a supernatural series about slasher monsters, mad scientists, and cult movie-inspired horror. Patra is also the first of several new creator-owned comic series written by Robinson, with more set to begin in the autumn and into 2025 from Dark Horse. This sees Robinson join the likes of Brian Bendia, Mark Millar, Scott Snyder, Mike Mignola and more, with such themed offerings from the publisher.

"In this new horror series, a young girl named 'Patra wakes up with no memory of her past. All she knows is that a big knife and a horrific mask appear whenever she's in danger. Oh, that, and a deranged killer, in the tradition of 1980s slasher films, who is slaughtering families in a small mid-western town, and wants to make Patra his victim too."

"I'm so thrilled to begin my many new series at Dark Horse with 'Patra and to work with the incredible Scott Kolins," said Robinson. "I love that we're tipping our hats to the many slasher characters from the 1980s while also focusing on one young girl who must face this horror, growing in strength and confidence all the while, as she also solves the mystery of her own existence. I really wanted to do a horror book with some real heart and emotion to it, and I think with Scott, we've done just that."

Kolins added, "I've been waiting over a dozen years to draw 'Patra in a great comic book and to work with James on this slasher mystery! Best horror story I've worked on since Solomon Grundy! Our ideas meshed so well on this project – I hope it never ends!!"

Patra #1 (of 4) arrives in comic shops on the 21st of August for $4.99m is lettered by Jim Campbell with variant covers by Francesco Francavilla,Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Matt Wagner, and Kelley Jones through the run.

