James Tynion IV Surprise-Substack-Drops Closet #1, Announces Another

As well as announcing a bunch of new comic book creators and their projects for Substack, the first wave of creators are also doing a massive update with announcements and the like. Just as soon as some of them wake up. That includes James Tynion IV, the most successful of the comics Substackers, dropping the first issue in full of a previously unannounced horror comic, The Closet, described as "a horror novella in three acts". But also definitely comics. It is available exclusively to subscribers of Tynion's Tiny Onion subscriber channel.

James Tynion IV writes on Substack;

THE CLOSET has the incredible Gavin Fullerton on art, the phenomenal Chris O'Halloran on colors, the magnificent Tom Napolitano on Letters. I'm writing the dang thing. This is my first horror comic release on Substack.

If you want to read this blind, the first issue is available RIGHT NOW for all paid subscribers to my Substack. It went out just before this post. Unpaid subscribers can read the first ten pages before they'll hit the paywall (a neat trick I'll be working to make more of in the future). Go read it, here!

THE CLOSET is a horror novella in three acts. In my original launch post, I called this project OPERATION NIGHTMARE. Each issue is roughly 30 pages long. We're going to be releasing this on a roughly six week schedule, dropping it in full chapters, rather than increments. I'll be putting out a longer piece on this tomorrow, all about the genesis of the series and my goals with it. We've got a plan to bring the book to print that you'll hear about in the next couple of months, but subscribers don't have to wait! They can get it now!

And that's just starting now. In February, he has another. The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos, with Kurt Michael Russel, previously dubbed "Operation Toplock"

The idea at the heart of this series is my own, and it's a very old idea I've been dying to get back to for years. I brought in Tate Brombal to expand on my world and story documents and script the series. I brought Nick Robles in to design the characters, and give us covers and promo images. I brought in Isaac Goodhart to do interior pages. I brought in Kurt Michael Russell to bring the series to life in color. And I turned to the master wordsmith, Aditya Bidikar to put letters on the beast. This isn't a superhero comic, but it's the closest thing to a superhero comic I'm working on, with vibrant, colorful teenage characters with bad-ass designs, and a world of horror at our fingertips, ready to explore. Tate and I have spent months building the world and its characters, and I'm so damn excited for you to see what we've built together. The above promo image is by the always incredible Nick Robles. We'll reveal the title design, first cover, and the design of our lead character, Christopher Chaos on February 9th. The Prologue is going to be dropping on February 16th, and then we'll dive into the series in earnest in March. Chapters will release monthly while THE CLOSET draws to a close, and then will pick up to a twice monthly pace. We're going to make this series FREE. That's right! It's going to be available for ALL SUBSCRIBERS, Unpaid and Paid! That means that you don't need to pay us a dime to read every page of the thing! For Paid Subscribers, we'll have extra behind-the-scenes content about how this project was built over the last year, with hints at the size of the world we're building. I couldn't be more excited to bring some Chaos into your lives. Just you wait. But whether you're paying or not, the best way to stay up to date with what we're building here is to hit the button below!