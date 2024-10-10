Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, tiny onion

James Tynion IV & Tiny Onion Sign To Random House Inklore Imprint

Inklore, an imprint of Random House Worlds at The Random House Publishing Group, announced today that it will partner with Tiny Onion and Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV on a 12-book deal, comprising of three original graphic novel series.

The first series, The Most Beautiful People Who Never Loved Me, follows a magician whose revolutionary performances bring him great professional success at a significant personal cost. The first of three volumes of the series is scheduled for release in 2028.

"I spend a lot of time thinking about the right home for each of my projects, and for years I've guarded a few of my favorites, letting the worlds cook into incredibly vibrant places that I'm desperate to introduce to comic readers," said James Tynion, CEO and Founder of Tiny Onion. "With Inklore, I have found the perfect partner to bring each of these new worlds to the printed page. Starting with The Most Beautiful People Who Never Loved Me, I'm excited to branch into a whole new kind of storytelling. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them."

"I could not be more excited to be teaming up with James and the Tiny Onion team," said former Justice League editor Rebecca "Tay" Taylor, Editorial Director at Inklore. "James' characters and their relationships to each other always drive his stories, no matter the genre. I cannot wait for Inklore readers to lose themselves in the heartbreak, propulsion, and joy of what Tiny Onion has in store for them."

World rights were acquired by Rebecca Taylor, Editorial Director at Inklore and Kate McHale, Senior Commissioning Editor at Inklore UK. James Tynion IV launched Tiny Onion back in 2021 as he left the Batman comic books and recently got seed money from Lyrical Media to expand their operations.

